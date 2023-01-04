Cars | Inkoo’s billion-dollar factory runs like a ram on a string, when the giants of the car industry list their demands

The products of the planned steel plant in Inkoose would most likely end up in European cars. Why is so much steel needed for traffic?

To Inkoo the end products of the planned huge steel factory would most likely end up on European roads.

The reason is the automotive industry’s insatiable need for steel. Today’s passenger cars weigh a rough estimate of 1.5 tons, of which up to half can go into the steel of the body.

Now the industry is willing to invest in fossil-free steel, which the Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel plans to produce in Inkoo.

“After all, the purpose here is good, that’s the main thing, but with what technology and time frame will the factory succeed… that remains to be seen”, reflects the professor of materials and mechanical engineering Jukka Kömi from the University of Oulu.

This “green steel” refers to the fact that fossil fuels are not used in the production in the traditional way, but the process relies on hydrogen. However, hydrogen-based manufacturing consumes a lot of electricity.

“The industry will not stay with the current hydrogen technology, but it will be something similar”, Kömi estimates.

He has had a long career in the service of the steel industry, for example at SSAB and Rautaruukki.

Electric cars as a result, emissions from the use of cars have been cut, but the next goal of the industry is to change the production of cars.

Global annual car production is counted in tens of millions of dollars, so the need for steel materials is dire. For this reason, the Inkoo factory would only be a “drop in the ocean” if realized, says Kömi.

“One factory drowns in the huge amount of industry. The business is so massive.”

Kömi compares that the production volumes of a typical passenger car, the Volkswagen Golf, are so large that Finland could not possibly meet the amount of steel required by the model alone.

From Finland’s point of view, the strong demand for materials is an advantage: for example, SSAB’s steel factory in Raahe of an almost similar size would not be in a bloody competition with the factory in Inkoo.

When implemented Finished car bodies would not be carried out of the doors of the Inkoon factory.

“Subcontracting patterns and supply chains are long. Before a car becomes a car, someone shapes the steel and someone welds and so on,” says Kömi.

There are up to five thousand different steel grades preferred by the automotive industry alone. However, waste from the automotive industry dictates materials and production methods, and steel mills practically follow along like a ram on a string.

in Nordic countries until now, green steel for the automotive industry has been promoted at least by the Swedes, i.e. SSAB and H2 Green Steel.

SSAB began cooperation with Volvo, and H2, on the other hand, has wavered with BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Volvo already presented an earthmoving machine made of fossil-free steel as a symbolic milestone in autumn 2021.

But will all this be for nothing if the cars of the future are reduced to mere plastic cubes?

“You won’t see something like that in the future. All the time, we invest in the latest special high-strength steels, which reduce the weight of the structure,” Kömi estimates.