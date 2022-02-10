Auto, incentives are coming. For petrol and diesel few possibilities

The government has decided to accelerate for the car incentives. The initiative that last week brought together industrialists and trade unions – read the Fatto Quotidiano – to ask the government to act quickly and face the automotive crisis obtained the first results: the dossier was made by the premier himself Mario Draghiafter months of paralysis at the Ministry of Development and yesterday a meeting was held, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Presidency Roberto Garofoli, with the ministers of Economy, Infrastructure, Economic Development and Ecological Transition. At the end, an intervention was promised with the next decree, but the problem is that it will be a “solution ”already seen: the usual incentives for the purchase of non-polluting cars.

Palazzo Chigi – explains Il Sole 24 Ore – seeks a common strategy by crossing the proposals of the various ministries involved. We will try to bring in as early as next week cabinet the measures, within the energy decree. But it won’t be easy, because different points are yet to be agreed. The bonus should be around 1 billion in total, but will mainly concern low-emission cars. The knot of aid remains standing also for diesel and petrol. The Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani asks to take into account the income for the support to the demand. But there are also resources already allocated but firm that need to implementing decrees to be unlocked.

