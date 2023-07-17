Cars on the Russian market will rise in price after August 1, when the rate of recycling fee for vehicles imported into Russia will increase. On Monday, July 17, he told the agency “Prime” Vice President of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin.

Shaparin recalled that from the beginning of the third month of summer, the scrap rate for passenger cars will increase by 1.7-3.7 times. The expert noted that the difference for individuals will be several thousand rubles, while legal entities can pay several hundred or million rubles. Of course, the indexation of the rate will affect the cost of all cars imported into the Russian Federation, including Chinese ones, which are now enjoying unprecedented success on the Russian market.

In addition, the scrappage indexation will affect cars with an engine capacity of more than 3 liters. For such cars, it does not matter whether the reseller or the owner of the car imports them. As a rule, premium segment cars will fall under the new rules for importing cars with large engines.

“When Russia joined the WTO, one of the requirements of international negotiators was to reduce customs duties on the import of cars, which were used to protect AvtoVAZ from import competitors,” the auto expert noted.

Earlier this day, it became known that AvtoVAZ intends to start production of 1.5-liter 150-horsepower turbo engines in Tolyatti based on the capacities for the production of HR16 engines, according to the Autopotok Telegram channel.

To date, the car plant in Togliatti is engaged in the production of 1.6-liter engines in an eight-valve and sixteen-valve configuration with a capacity of 90 and 106 hp. respectively.