European car market almost at a standstill, electric slows down and hybrid vehicles grow

European market paralyzed. In July 2024 the Registrations Of new cars in Europe increased by 3.9%, reaching over 6.5 million units. Registrations, Acea notes, recorded a modest increase (+0.2%) with mixed results in the four main markets of the region: Italy (+4.7%) and Spain (+3.4%) recorded moderate gains, while the markets French (-2.3%) and German (-2.1%) recorded decreases.

The bloc’s largest markets all showed positive but modest performances, with Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%) and France (+2.2%) all recording growth. electric cars battery-powered vehicles represent 12.1% of the EU car market, in drop compared to 13.5% in the same period of the previous year. hybrid electric vehicles increased their market share from 25.5% to 32%.

The combined share of cars at gas And Diesel fell to 46%, down from 50%. Sales of petrol cars fell by 7%. Modest growth in key markets such as Italy (+3.8%) and Germany (+0.1%) failed to offset declines in France (-22.6%) and Spain (-12.5%). Petrol cars now account for 33.4% of the market, down from 35.9% in July last year.

Stellantis, Bitter July: Registrations Down 4.8%

In particular, the group Stellantis registered 152,830 cars in the European Union in July, 4.8% less than in the same month of 2023. Market share fell from 15.7% to 14.9%. In the first seven months of the year, the group registered 1,298,102 cars, down 0.5% on the same period of 2023. Market share is 16.4% compared to 17.1% a year ago.

Registrations at a standstill, Promotor: “Europe should review its car market policy”

“There is still no sign that allows us to believe that the car market can return to normal levels in a reasonably short time. pre-crisis levels and this despite the fact that the EU’s gross domestic product has fully recovered from the effects of the crisis”. This is underlined by the Centro Studi Promotor which highlights how compared to 2019, registrations in the EU, EFTA and the United Kingdom recorded a drop of 22.9% in July and 19% in the seven months.

The CSP recalls among the factors of the crisis “the strong growth in car prices and the policy adopted by the European Union to achieve the goal of abandoning sales of cars with internal combustion engines starting in 2035. It is increasingly clear that the difficulties of the automotive sector are greatly affected by the measures adopted to start the transition to electric cars. Moreover, in recent months the transition process seems to have stopped”.

The Promotor Study Center emphasizes that “the halt in the growth of electric cars is a very negative signal and to make matters worse, in the largest market in the area, Germany, the share of electric cars fell in July from 20% in 2023 to 12.9% in 2024”.

Second John First Quaglianopresident of the Centro Studi Promotor, a significant part of the responsibility for the current crisis must be sought in the EU policy that has imposed heavy investments in the automotive industry of the area and that, in the presence of a lack of public interest in electric cars, has determined the need for the States to support demand with significant incentives. Furthermore, the conditions have been created for a strong penetration of Chinese electric cars into the EU market.

The remedy to contain this penetration was to increase import duties on Chinese cars, but the Chinese side has emerged to respond with heavy duties on imports of medium and high-end European cars into China. If this were to happen, the European car industry, which is trying to compensate for the accumulated losses for the transition to electric with the export of medium and high-end cars, it would be heavily penalized and the storm on the European car would become perfect.