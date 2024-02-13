Artificial intelligence is increasingly gaining ground in the automotive sector. He knows it well too MotorKone of the main companies specializing in SaaS solutions for automotive retail in the EMEA area, which has drawn up a list of five main areas where AI is fundamentally changing the vehicle purchasing process.

Customization and virtual showrooms

Starting from that of customization, which is becoming increasingly broad over time. Thanks to artificial intelligence, in fact, the level of customization that can be implemented exceeds that to which we are accustomed: we are no longer just talking about the simple selection of a car model, but more and more often and willingly also about an entire package of solutions that allows us to satisfy the most of the needs and preferences of each individual user. Then there is room for the virtual area: as MotorK explains, many car manufacturers have started virtual showroomsthanks to which the user can explore the vehicle in 360° 3D and, in certain cases, take part in real simulated test drives.

Assistance and pricing

Also mentioned for chatbots and virtual assistance, which allows customers to receive all kinds of information in real time thanks to artificial intelligence: this ranges from the technical information of the models to the financing options available, just to give a few examples. The fourth area indicated by MotorK is that of pricing: real-time market analysis, combined with AI-based algorithms, can in fact produce an advanced pricing strategy, offering the end user transparent price lists that are both competitive and in line with the market.

Aftermarket area

And we close with the sector of the after marketwhich represents one of the sectors most influenced by artificial intelligence. “Through constant analysis of vehicle usage data, AI analyzes maintenance data and creates personalized service recommendations, based on characteristics such as the user's driving style and habits – explains MotorK – It's a real paradigm shift in vehicle servicing: on the one hand, dealers can plan effective marketing campaigns based on predictive models to ensure new sources of revenue and offer personalized services to users; on the other hand, the in-depth collection and analysis of data will be able to help define new tailor-made safety standards.”