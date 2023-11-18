The man who was driving the vehicle from which the scaffolding fell and caused the death of the two boys was driving without a license and fled

Dramatic accident yesterday near Reggio Emilia, in which unfortunately they lost their lives two boys very young, 19 and 21 years old. A van, driven by a man without a licence, lost pieces of scaffolding which then hit three cars. The two young people were traveling on one of them, but unfortunately they didn’t make it.

Credit: Fire Brigade

There is anger and pain for what happened late yesterday afternoon at Caprara di Campeginenear Reggio Emilia.

A vanof those used by construction companies, was proceeding on the state road 111. The vehicle was loaded with pieces of scaffoldingwhich suddenly fell right in the middle of the road.

The heavy, sharp pieces of iron have hit three cars who were proceeding near the van. One of them was heavily hit, a Citroen Picasso in which three very young boys were travelling, a 19-year-old and two 21-year-olds, all from Reggio Emilia.

For the 19 year old driving and the 21 years old who sat next to him there was nothing to be done. The two boys lost their lives practically instantly. The other 21-year-old, seriously injured, was rushed to Parma hospital.

The two other cars they were a BMW and a Peugeot 208. Only the driver was traveling in the first, who was unharmed. While on the second there were a total of 4 people, who were injured but fortunately slightly.

The man who killed the two boys has been arrested

Credit: Fire Brigade

Driving the truck that caused the dramatic accident was a 39 year old manwhich after the accident he walked away without providing assistance.

Tracked down and stopped shortly thereafter, it would refused to take an alcohol test.

Investigations revealed that the subject was even driving without a license. In fact, his driving permit was revoked last August for driving while intoxicated.

Arrestedwill now have to answer to charges of vehicular homicide, grievous bodily harm and escape from an accident in the case of homicide and injury.

The Guastalla Carabinieri arrived on site and took care of the reliefs necessary, and the Fire Brigade, who in addition to extract the bodies by means, they have long worked for to remove the cars and the same pieces of scaffolding remained on the road.