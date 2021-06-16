Parking on pedestrian crossings, cycle paths and disabled places. The fines for those who do not respect the Highway Code increase according to the provisions of a draft of the transport decree law.





Parking on pedestrian crossings or cycle paths can be sanctioned up to a maximum of 660 euros. The sanction is applied to vehicles parked ” on pedestrian crossings and crossings and on passages for cyclists, as well as on cycle paths and at their outlets ”. The law also provides for a distinction between two-wheeled vehicles (mopeds and motor vehicles), which will be subject to payment of a sum from 80 to 328 euros; while for all other vehicles the fine ranges from 165 to 660 euros.

Doubles the fine for those who park in spaces reserved for the disabled, which can reach up to 672 euros. The sanction envisaged today for anyone using reserved parking spaces without having the authorization ranges from 87 euros to 344 euros, while in the draft the penalties are doubled, from a minimum of 168 to a maximum of 672 euros.

While for those who use the facilities, having the right, but ” not observing the conditions and limits indicated in the authorization ” would risk a fine between 87 euros and 344 euros. Today he risks a penalty ranging from a minimum of 42 euros to a maximum of 173 euros.

There is also the ‘pink permit’ which will be reserved for vehicles of pregnant women and mothers with children up to 2 years of age. The owners of the road, the provision reads, ” can set up parking spaces, using the necessary signs, to allow and facilitate their mobility, according to what is established in the regulation ”.

