Cars | Here is perhaps the worst threat to electric cars – Damage can lead to redemption: “The situation is completely unsustainable”

Car pool|If the damage is to the most expensive part of the electric car, i.e. the battery, the costs can easily reach tens of thousands of euros. In addition to ground contact, the battery must be protected from excessive water and the effects of lightning strikes.
Kari Pitkänen Morning newspaper
A parking space The Mercedes-Benz GLC electric car standing on the edge in Tampere looks very intact at a quick glance. The sheet is damaged only in the left rear corner of the car and in the rear bumper, which have caved in from the force of the impact. The tailgate is also rusted.
#Cars #worst #threat #electric #cars #Damage #lead #redemption #situation #completely #unsustainable
Leave a Reply