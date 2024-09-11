Cars | Here is perhaps the worst threat to electric cars – Damage can lead to redemption: “The situation is completely unsustainable”

Car pool|If the damage is to the most expensive part of the electric car, i.e. the battery, the costs can easily reach tens of thousands of euros. In addition to ground contact, the battery must be protected from excessive water and the effects of lightning strikes.

According to insurance inspector Kari Lehtola, the Mercedes-Benz rear-end damage could be easily repaired if the car was powered by a combustion engine. Renovation in an electric car is no longer possible without replacing the entire driving battery.

Kari Pitkänen Morning newspaper

9:16 a.m