Yet another news episode, acar on the wrong side of the roadthis time a Naples on the ring road with the driver who was traveling in reverse gear. The driver, identified by the cameras, said he did it because he was about to run out of gas and had to urgently get to a nearby fuel station.

Cars going the wrong way on the Naples ring road

A Jeep Renegade gray was filmed on the ring road of Naples while on Sunday morning 10 September 2023 he was traveling through a driven against traffic in reverse.

After reports from motorists, the traffic police intervened to identify the driver. The video went viral on social media. Initial investigations revealed that the SUV’s license plate did not correspond to the vehicle in question, and it was suspected that the driver was foreigner.

The video of the SUV in reverse on the Naples ring road

This assumption turned out to be correct, since 24 hours later, the police team operating on the Naples ring road identified the three Romanian citizens on boardwho explained that they were trying to reach the filling station closer because they were running out of gas.

Driving against traffic

Car in reverse

The car was traveling against traffic and in reverse on the Naples ring road

As for driving in reverse highway or expressway like the Naples ring road is strictly prohibited. The highway is designed to allow high-speed traffic flow in only one direction, and U-turns can be extremely dangerous.

On extra-urban roads, reversing may be permitted, but only when it is safe and authorized by road signs.

