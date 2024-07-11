Car scams: many pay out of their own pockets to avoid a worsening of their RC merit class, yet, if it were a real accident, it would be enough to reimburse the damage to their insurance company to avoid triggering the malus

The latest frontier in the field of Fraud against motorists it’s that of the swindler-pedestrian who pretends to have been hit by a car and asks the unfortunate driver for cash compensation; according to the investigation commissioned by Easy.it with the collaboration of Non-Profit Consumerism to mUp Research And Bilendiin the last year approximately 2 million Italians have been the victims of a scam while driving or parking.

Young people are the ones who fall into the trap most often, with a percentage that exceeds 8% among under 35 (to

compared to a national average of 5%), while at a territorial level it is a phenomenon recorded to a greater extent

higher in the southern regions and the islands (7%).

And while the schemes used by criminals are mostly known, in the last year or so 880,000 motorists killed of this type of scam have paid in cash the damage claimed by the scammer. The only consolation, if one can say so, is that in most cases the sums paid were modest: 29% gave 50 euros31% between 50 and 100 euros. Only 8% of those scammed lost more than 300 euros.

The fake tampon

Analysing the responses of those who, in the last year, have found themselves faced with an attempted scam, it emerges that

The most commonly used scheme by criminals is that of fake tampon (44% of respondents). The dynamics is

always the same: the unaware driver, while maneuvering in a parking lot, hears a bang to the car, artfully caused by the criminal, who immediately reaches the driver accusing him of having hit his car and dented the bodywork. And to avoid involving the insurance company, he offers to pay in cash for the damage suffered. A method that causes victims, in particular, among women, where the percentage reaches 47%, while it stops at 41% among the male sample.

The broken mirror

Another particularly widespread scam is that of broken mirror (42% of respondents). In this case the fraud occurs while the victim is driving his car when at a certain point he hears a loud noise, usually caused by an accomplice throwing an empty can.

of the scammer; a few seconds later the driver is approached by another car whose driver orders him to pull over. Once they get out of the vehicle, the scammer accuses the driver of having hit, and broken, his mirror. Once again, the scammer’s proposal is to pay for the damage in cash, without involving the insurance company, thus avoiding increases in the car insurance. The broken mirror scam, according to the survey, is particularly successful among men, where the percentage reaches 48% (compared to 35% of the female sample).

The fake pedestrian

As mentioned, the latest news regarding attempted scams against motorists is that of pedestrian hitwhich, according to the survey commissioned by Facile.it in collaboration with Consumerismo No Profit, involved 13% of the interviewees. The dynamic is simple; the criminal-pedestrian throws himself to the ground as soon as a car passes by, pretending to have been hit. Often an accomplice also intervenes and will testify to having witnessed the accident; exploiting the driver’s sense of guilt and fear of possible consequences, the scammers propose to the driver to turn a blind eye in exchange for a small cash compensation. The favorite victims are young people between the ages of 18 and 25 (15%) who, perhaps also due to inexperience, are more vulnerable to situations of this kind.

More than one in six pays

The scammers’ strategy is to ask for a cash refund without reporting it to the authorities or to the insurance companyso as to avoid a worsening of the merit class of the unfortunate motorist with a consequent increase in the RC auto premium. And although these are more or less well-known tricks, as mentioned, among those who have been targeted by scammers in the last year, approximately 880,000 Italians have admitted to having fallen for the trap and having paid the alleged damage in cash.

The more experienced drivers, however, once they recognized the attempted scam, either drove straight on without stopping and giving the scammer the chance to carry out his plan (24%), or they stopped and demanded to call the police (54%). Needless to say, at the mere mention of the Police, most of the time the criminals suddenly changed their minds about requesting compensation.

“The advice for those who find themselves in a dubious situation is to call the police and, in any case, since it is a road accident, it is a good idea to fill out the form CAIFriendly Accident Report”, explains Andrea GhizzoniManaging Director of insurance Easy.it. “Let’s not get greedy with the

possibility of ‘finding an agreement’ or paying for the damage without going through the insurance company since

it could be a scam. And in any case it should be remembered that, if the accident is real, even in the presence of

a complaint to the insurance company it is always possible to avoid the worsening of the merit class by reimbursing the company itself, through Consap, for the damage caused”.