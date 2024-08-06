Autonews: Geely Atlas crossover has gone up in price by ₽35,000 since sales started in Russia

Since the start of sales in Russia, the Geely Atlas crossover has become 35 thousand rubles more expensive. About the increase in prices for cars of one of the most popular brands from China reports Autonews.

The cost of cars increased depending on the modification. Front-wheel drive cars increased in price by 35, and all-wheel drive cars by 30 thousand rubles.

The front-wheel drive Geely Atlas is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Flagship and Flagship Sport, priced at 3.23 million, 3.43 million and 3.53 million rubles, respectively. The price of all-wheel drive modifications starts at 3.43 million, 3.63 million and 3.73 million rubles, respectively.

The cars are equipped with a two-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 200 horsepower, a seven-speed automatic transmission and can reach speeds of up to 205 kilometers per hour. Depending on the configuration, they are equipped with climate control, all-round cameras, parking sensors, a projector and a premium audio system, an LED line of daytime running lights on the radiator and other options.

Alexander Prikhodko, Development Director of the KardanBalans network of auto repair shops, warned that the cars have excessively stiff suspensions — the driver will feel even the slightest unevenness in the road, and the movement will be accompanied by trembling. With a mileage of 40 thousand kilometers, the model may have broken steering levers and torn silent blocks, which indicates low quality metal. “The ratio of suspension stiffness to car controllability is also violated: tilting to the side, vertical swinging and poor cross-country ability of road joints,” the expert said.