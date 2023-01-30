Cars | Ford lowers the prices of its all-electric SUV after Tesla

Ford says it is lowering the prices of its Mustang Mach-E SUV to keep the vehicle competitive after Tesla’s discounts.

American car manufacturer Ford Motor says it will reduce the price of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV by up to eight percent.

Ford’s price drop is an obvious response to rival Tesla, which announced a few weeks ago that it would drop the prices of its products rapidly around the world. The Mustang Mach-E competes with Tesla’s Model Y for the same customers.

“Our competitors are also modifying their prices. If we want to remain competitive in the car market, we have to react,” said the head of Ford’s electric vehicle unit Marin Gjaja at a press conference on Monday by the news agency Bloomberg by.

According to Bloomberg, the drop in the price of the Mach-E is an average of $4,500 (about 4,100 euros) and $5,900 for the most expensive model of the SUV. For cheaper models, the discounts are 600-900 dollars.

There was no information on similar price reductions in Europe on Monday evening.

Ford has announced that it will increase Mach-E production to 130,000 vehicles this year from 78,000 vehicles last year, according to Reuters.

In November, the company said it aims to produce up to 270,000 Mach-E vehicles by the end of 2023. Ford manufactures Mach-E vehicles in Mexico and China.

CEO of Ford Jim Farley wrote on Twitter that increasing production will allow it to lower prices.

Increasing production also shortens the waiting times for electric cars, which have become long after the pandemic.

Analysts following the automotive industry expect price reductions to continue in the electric car market.

US-based Wedbush Securities estimates on Twitter that a “mini price war” in electric cars is about to begin. The Canadian bank RBC also estimates in its review that it expects further price reductions.

Ford sold nearly 40,000 Mach-E vehicles in the U.S. last year and about 27,000 in 2021.

Ford said that customers who are already waiting for the delivery of their cars will automatically receive their purchases at the new reduced price.

Analysts from research company BNEF evaluated in January that the growth in sales of electric cars will continue this year. However, the growth rate is estimated to slow down slightly from the growth rate of the last two years.