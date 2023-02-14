Cars | Ford cuts 3,800 jobs – every ninth job in Europe at risk

The car manufacturer is reducing employees from product development and administration, especially in Germany and Britain.

American carmaker Ford plans to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years. The cuts are especially aimed at product development and administration, reports the Reuters news agency.

The cuts affect one in nine Ford employees in Europe.

Ford plans to lay off 2,300 employees in Germany and 1,300 in Britain. The remaining 200 work in other European countries. According to Ford, the aim is to make reductions with voluntary severance packages.

According to the company, the reason behind the reductions is cost savings and, in general, changing the organization to meet the production needs of electric cars. The company said in its press release on Tuesday that it wants to be “competitive in the electric car market”.

After the reductions, Ford would employ around 3,400 engineers in Europe.

The dismissals came as a shock to the unions. They estimated in January that the company would cut 2,500 jobs from its product development in Europe at worst, and an additional 700 jobs from administration.

Ford has spent 50 billion dollars to electrify its production line. The idea is to keep the increased production costs of electric cars under control.

Car manufacturer previously said it plans to build a new electric car battery factory in Michigan. According to the company, it is a 3.5 billion dollar project.

The factory is scheduled to start production of LFP batteries in 2026, employ approximately 2,500 people and produce batteries for the needs of approximately 400,000 electric cars annually.

“Bringing production to America brings us closer to battery independence,” Ford’s chairman of the board Bill Ford said.