The boys or more precisely the novice drivers are those who have achieved the driver’s license art. 117 of the Highway Code (legislative decree 285/1992), for i first three years from obtaining the category A2, A, B1 and B driving licence. In the first year, for reasons of road safety, they cannot drive powerful cars. In fact since 2011 the law says they cannot drive cars with one power exceeding 95 HP (70 kW) and the power/tare ratio must not be greater than 55 kW/tonne (limitation that does not apply to those transporting a disabled person). In case of aelectric car the limit goes up 65 kW/t but the maximum limit of 70 kW.

This rule, after the reform of the Highway Codeis not applied if at his side there is a person who has obtained the patent of the same category or higher for at least ten years and that has not exceeded i 65 years of age.

Newly licensed cars, characteristics according to the Highway Code

The Italian law, inarticle 117 of the Highway Codeindicates the characteristics that identify i novice drivers concern those who have obtained the license, for the categories A2, A, B1 and B for less than three years.

Citroën C1, car for novice drivers

They, in addition to not being able to drive certain cars, in case of infractions of medium and high severity, are always punished with a ancillary sanction, which is often double the fine and points to be deducted. They, in certain cases, can also risk the license revocation itself for at least three years.

Car for novice drivers, maximum power : 70 kW equal to 95 horsepower

: 70 kW equal to 95 horsepower Cars for novice drivers, specific power: 55 kW equivalent to 75 horsepower

With the reform of the Highway Code, novice drivers they can drive even more powerful carsonly if at their side there is, as an instructor, a person equipped with valid licence for the same category or higher, achieved by at least ten years and not older than sixty-five years.

Novice electric cars

In the characteristics of the cars for novice drivers, an important inconsistency for the electric cars. The battery-powered cars report on the registration certificate not the peak poweroften elevated, but that “maximum over 30 minutes” in kWas required by a regulation of theEuropean Union.

A novice driver can drive an electric car even with powers exceeding 100 HP

A value that is significantly lower than the maximum, but which is valid for the purposes of the law on new drivers. The greater weight favors that weight/power ratio that allows a novice driver to drive an electric car that has a power of over 100hp.

For example, if the declared maximum power is 100kW/136hp the one shown in the booklet is of 57 kWwith the power/tare ratio of 37.37 kW/t. The recent infrastructure decree of 5 August 2022 changed the limit value, bringing it to 65 kW/t but only for electric cars and plug-in hybrids. The reform does not take into account the 70 kW limitwhich thus allows young people who have had a B license for less than a year to drive electric super sports cars.

Car novice drivers, how it is calculated

The definition of novice drivers was introduced in Traffic Laws after February 9, 2011. To check whether or not a car can be driven by a novice driver, just go to the Circulation booklet. In particular the models registered after October 4, 2017 the data to be consulted, i.e. the power/tare ratio, is found in third box on the second line.

Portale dell’Automobilista check new drivers’ cars

In older cars you have to do the calculation dividing the items “power in kW” and “tare” (or “empty mass”). You can check it too online from the site of the portal of the motorist.itby entering only the license plate of the machine in question.

For example, a car with 46 kW of power and a 900 kg tare, the specific power is 51.1 kW/t (46 kW / 0.9 t) and falls perfectly within the characteristics of cars for novice drivers.

Novice cars, insurance

Things are better on the insurance front because since 2007, thanks to Bersani decreethe novice driver, in case of purchase of a new or used car, can take advantage of the lowest merit class of one’s family nucleus.

A novice driver can access the lowest class of merit of his family unit.

For example, if the father is in first class, the son, even if he is a new driver, will also benefit from the same. Previously you were allowed directly in 14thi.e. in the last one.

