For the damage caused by the flood in Emilia Romagna on 16 and 17 May last, starting from October 31, 2023 it’s possible request online a contribution for cars, motorcycles and mopeds, destroyed or damaged, aimed at compensation for damage suffered, repair and replacement of vehicles.

For car owners flooded in Emilia Romagna, the Region makes the former available 32 million eurosdonated through fundraising “Help for Emilia-Romagna”started immediately after the exceptional adverse events of 16-17 May.

Let’s find out what to do and how to receive these compensations intended for owners of vehicles, from cars to motorbikes, damaged by the flood.

The Emilia Romagna Region allocates contributions of up to 5,000 for those who have had their cars flooded

Who can benefit from compensation for flooded car damage in Emilia Romagna

The contribution is intended for residents of the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini affected by the flood who owned vehicles damaged at May 1, 2023.

What are the funds intended for and how much do they amount to?

The total amount is intended for replacement and repair of cars, mopeds and motorcycles damaged due to the flood.

Contributions vary from 3,000 to 5,000 eurosdepending on the environmental class of the vehicles (with higher contributions for higher classes), while for mopeds and motorcycles they are 700 euros.

VEHICLE INCENTIVE Mopeds and motorcycles €700.00 Vehicles with an environmental class lower than Euro 4 €3,000.00 Vehicles with an environmental class equal to or greater than Euro 4 €5,000.00 Plug-in hybrid – PHEV / electric vehicles (newly registered or used) €5,000.00 Incentives for cars affected by floods in Emilia Romagna

Furthermore, the Emilia Romagna Region has provided contributions also for those who sold their vehicles. For vehicle repairs, the maximum amount is 2,000 eurosbut reduced by the amount possibly received from the insurance.

Incentives to replace flooded cars

The tender allows the replacement of damaged vehicles with vehicles heat engine (petrol, diesel, petrol/LPG, petrol/methane, etc.), hybrid vehicles (plug-in hybrid – PHEV or non-plug-in) and completely vehicles electrical. You can replace damaged vehicles with vehicles used or “Km 0”. Furthermore, the scrapping or selling the damaged vehicles to a dealer or dismantler for replacement or repair.

However, the contribution does not apply to cars for public use (such as taxis, NCC) or to vehicles used for commercial purposes (such as individual businesses), even if registered in the name of natural persons.

How the bonus works

The contribution can be cumulated with other benefits provided by the Region or by public or private bodies, such as theEcobonus 2023 or other government measures, provided that the total amount of the concessions does not exceed the total cost of the vehicle purchased. Furthermore, the contribution can be cumulated with insurance policy compensationprovided that the sum of the insurance compensation and the regional contribution does not exceed the total cost of the repair operation.

Who can receive incentives for replacing flooded cars

Specifically to participate in the call for incentives to replace cars flooded in Emilia Romagna, the following requirements must be met:

To be owner of a vehicle of the categories eligible for the tender, which must be destined for scrapping on 1 May 2023. Have the scrapping certificate of the old vehicle, or, if not available, have the vehicle delivery document to an authorized person for scrapping (such as a dealer or car dismantler), or have a document certifying the sale of the damaged vehicle to a dealer or reseller . Be the owner of the new vehicle purchased as a replacement of the one scrapped, starting from 1 May 2023.

Documents to request the bonus

To request the contribution, you must provide the following documents:

Damaged vehicle registration document . If the vehicle registration document was destroyed due to the flood, it will be necessary to indicate in the request the date of reporting the loss of the document.

. If the vehicle registration document was destroyed due to the flood, it will be necessary to indicate in the request the date of reporting the loss of the document. Certificate of cancellation for the demolition of the vehicle or, if not available, the vehicle delivery document to a person in charge of scrapping, such as a dealer or car dismantler.

or, if not available, the vehicle delivery document to a person in charge of scrapping, such as a dealer or car dismantler. Registration document of the purchased vehicle .

. Copy of the documentation relating to the expenses incurred such as expense invoices.

such as expense invoices. Copy of the documentation relating to the sale of the vehicle to the dealer, reseller or person in charge of scrapping, including the bill of sale.

Cars flooded in Emilia Romagna how to submit the application

Applications for the grant can only be submitted via IT module of the Regionavailable from 10:00 on 31 October 2023 until resources are exhausted or by 23:59 on 31 December 2024. The closing date may be brought forward if funds run out. Access to the application requires the use of credentials SPID, CIE or CNS. Each individual or family unit can submit only one request.

For beneficiaries of the contribution, it is mandatory maintain ownership of the vehicle purchased for at least 24 months from the date of registration or change of ownership in the case of a used vehicle. However, this condition does not apply to vehicle repairs.

For further information you can:

