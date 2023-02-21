Cars | Finns tell us what fun things they do while waiting for their electric cars to charge – “We sing karaoke”

A family from Vantaa sings karaoke and plays a video game while the Tesla charges along the way. Readers tell how they kill time at charging stations.

from Vantaa The Virkkunen family seems to be making the most of their electric car.

The parents turn the triple set they bought into a Tesla “entertainment center” when the battery needs to be charged on a long trip.

“We do karaoke,” says the mother Pirjo Virkkunen.

You can run lyrics on Tesla’s screen. During the Pori Jazz festival, the car was parked near a gas station, and then serviced.

The son of the family Wiljami Virkkunen on the other hand, often plays a video game on the car screen, where you can crash using Tesla’s own steering wheel.

“If I’m waiting for the kids from practice, I watch Netflix on the car screen. There’s such a wild thing: there’s a Dutch SIM card in the car, so you can watch series or production seasons there that you wouldn’t see in Finland,” says Pirjo Virkkunen.

Wiljami Virkkunen shows how you can play a driving game behind the wheel of a Tesla.

“I’ve gone shopping, lunch, coffee, the toilet and a couple of times also to the barber!” “I work on a laptop and hold Teams meetings.”

Crochet was one of the respondents to HS’s survey. HS told in mid-February about the situation of the charging network for electric cars, and in the same context readers had the opportunity to share their experiences of charging breaks.

The quotes in this story are answers from the download survey.

Electric cars are mainly charged at home overnight, but on long journeys the battery needs to be topped up at charging points. In them, the charging time of the car depends on many variables, such as the power of the charger, the technology of the car and the battery level.

In short, it takes 15–45 minutes with a fast or high-power charger. What do Finnish drivers do while charging?

The Virkkusen family’s breaks are the wildest. Among the nearly one hundred responses, a picture emerges of motorists who use their time for coffee, going to the store, reading books and fiddling with their cell phones.

Based on the answers, the driving rhythm brought by electric cars is especially suitable for families with small children or dogs.

“When traveling with a toddler, you don’t have to think too much about how to pass the charging break or whether charging will increase the travel time. The basic formula is that first the charging cable is connected, then the child goes outside to release energy and explore everything that can be found nearby.” “Usually I walk the dog outside. A little walk is good for you too, and it’s nice to see something other than what you’ve only glimpsed through the car window in different places.”

Petri Hietanen loading his car in the ABC yard in Mikkeli. When he goes for coffee, he monitors the charging of his car in real time from the mobile app.

Second who answered the survey, Järvenpääläinen Petri Hietanen feels that there is no need to spend time alone at charging points connected to gas stations.

“It’s a social event, everyone chats to each other at the charging station pretty much immediately. Even a little un-Finnish when you usually sneer. Relaxed mood.”

Hietanen drives an Opel Corsa-e. He has become familiar with the chargers at Savo gas stations and the conversations that take place there, because the cabin is located in that direction.

“I eat or go to the store depending on what services are available is. If there is nothing on the charger, I only charge the minimum and preferably go to a place with services. While downloading, I can watch Areena or listen to a book.” “Sometimes with coffee, other times I browse social media. When you regularly drive a long distance, there is also something to eat in between. In that 10-20 minutes, there’s no way to even get food from Mäkkäri, when the car would already be ready to continue the journey.”

Many new electric car drivers are worried about whether the operating distance from one charging point to another is enough and how to work with all the charging tags and applications in the world.

In Hietanen’s opinion, there are so many stations in the southern parts of the country that you don’t need to plan your journey to the last detail. In addition, he drove almost 4,000 kilometers to the Lofoten Islands in Norway last summer without any problems.

“We all have 30-40 applications on our phones, so it is illogical to criticize apps. Let’s go to the station, catch up and do a couple of swipes,” he says and always says that he is happy to advise first-timers.

If there is no company to talk to, he goes for coffee or relaxes in the car “thinking about the way the world is going”.

Hietanen queuing with his Corsa for a seat at Juvan ABC, which he considers to be the most crowded station on Savo’s routes.

“I’ve been walking, eating, shopping, skiing, the zoo, the art museum, sleeping, working and wherever while charging. I practically never stay in the car waiting.” “At coffee, eating, in the store. I do everything I can to find charging stations other than traditional gas stations.”

With everyone things have not gone smoothly. One reader said he kicked rocks and felt a witch while waiting for his new car to be charged.

Another problem is that stations outside of typical gas station chains are difficult to find on the flight, or they are somewhere in the dark without signs. Then there is either a wildly priced or a broken station waiting on the spot.

“Fortunately, 99 percent of charging takes place in the backyard and we only rarely have to use fast chargers on the road. However, when we have to, there is a 99 percent certainty that the nerves will go.” “I just drove the promised car from Germany to Finland over a distance of 435 kilometers, practically charging from 20 percent to 80 percent every two hours. During this 30 minutes to two hours, I kicked rocks, cursed and listened to a book in the car.”

I’m crocheting the family still has a surprise up their sleeve, because they have taken being in the car to the extreme.

Pirjo Virkkunen says that he slept in a Tesla because the car has a camping setting. The car adjusts the air conditioning to suit, and a campfire animation crackles on the screen.

“It was cool that the space didn’t get damp or steamy, and it didn’t take much battery power either.”

Because of the mobile camp entertainment center, the family does not want to return to the combustion engine car.

“Before there was diesel, there was anxiety when filling up at the stations that it would cost so much money again. Now that you have an electric car, you don’t even think about going for a drive. It will never be like ‘I don’t want to go when it costs’.”

Only those whose identity is known to the editor have been selected for the questionnaire responses selected for the case. Some of the long answers have been edited into shorter ones.

