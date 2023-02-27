Cars | Finns have always loved station wagons – Now the body model may disappear forever

Almost no one makes estate cars anymore, because they are not suitable for electric cars, and people don’t want to buy them anyway. How did this situation end up?

Finn car buyers have traditionally valued two things: a towbar and a spacious rear container.

The need for a roomy rear container has been met with a station wagon-style car, but in the midst of the revolution in the driving power of cars, such wishes cannot be fulfilled. There are absolutely no electric estate cars for sale.

Or there is one model: if you want a fully electric station wagon, you have to dig deep into your pockets and buy one that costs two hundred tons Porsche Taycan.

Almost all fully electric cars are either small cars, SUVs or so-called crossovers.

Main the reason for the lack of station wagon electric cars is practical, says the CEO of Autotuojat ja -teollisuus ry Tero Kallio.

“The battery pack is usually in the middle of the car, i.e. under the back. Placing it there often adds height to the car,” says Kallio.

That’s why it makes sense to design the car higher than a traditional low car.

One of the most important criteria for a buyer of a fully electric car is how far the car can go on a single charge.

The further you can go with the power of the battery, the bigger the battery is and the more space it takes up. The car increases in height.

On the other hand the height brings air resistance to the car, which eats up the range. That is why some of the new fully electric cars, whose predecessors have been sedan-style internal combustion engine cars, are “shuttle-like” models.

According to Kallio, there is an official term for cars of this shape.

“It’s a streamliner.”

The body model car is, for example, the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The Ioniq 6 is a shuttle-like “streamliner”. The car photographed last year at its premiere in Sweden.

In terms of air resistance, a traditional station wagon would be better than SUVs because it would be lower. But the air resistance of the station wagon model is not ideal because of the blunt rear. Vortices are created behind the vertical rear of a traditional station wagon, which increases air resistance.

For these practical reasons, the ideal body model for an all-electric car is a crossover, SUV or streamliner.

Nissan Qashqai is popular in Finland year after year. It has many selling points: it’s a small SUV or, for some, a crossover.

Practical in addition to the reasons, it’s an emotional issue: people like SUV-shaped cars.

SUV is also known as SUV. The “diffusion” of cars started twenty years ago in the United States.

“The Yankee station wagon has always been the SUV. The trend started with bigger cars and has progressed to smaller ones,” says Kallio.

The statistics support Kallio’s message. Globally, SUV sales have been growing steadily since at least 2010, says the World Energy Organization IEA.

Today, even small cars are made into SUV models: the Mini brand has its own SUV, the Toyota Yaris has an SUV version, and so on.

From the car manufacturer’s point of view, the first fully electric cars should be high-volume products: car models that are attractive to as many customers as possible. Such a body model is an SUV or a crossover.

The term SUV is such a good selling point for a car that, for example, Volkswagen has stated in a TV commercial that its ID.4 car is “one hundred percent electric, one hundred percent SUV”.

SUV size is considered an advantage. Most people would rather take up more space than less space. In addition, bigger cars are fundamentally safer.

It’s not just body model trends, but the dimensions of all cars have increased over the years.

As cars grow and become more common four-wheel drive has also become relatively common in cars.

“About twenty years ago, four-wheel drive was still a marginal thing in a car,” says Kallio.

The popularity of SUV-type cars can also be affected by the aging of the population.

“When the car is higher, it’s easier to get in and easier to get out of. I wouldn’t underestimate this point of view, especially for Western countries at all.”

An example of a large SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Cars the increase in dimensions and the SUV trend are poison from an ecological point of view, says a researcher from the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke) Emilia Suomalainen. He conducts traffic research from the perspective of climate emissions.

The bigger the cars are, the more energy is needed to move them, and the more emissions they cause, whether it’s exhaust emissions or emissions from electricity production.

“Energy efficiency has increased, but the increase in the mass of cars has partially eaten away the benefits of energy efficiency,” says Suomalainen.

“ “Electric cars are not zero-emissions, the effects are just transferred to the manufacturing countries.”

Big cars require a lot of resources during the manufacturing phase. As a result, cars consume more and more natural resources.

“A larger fully electric car is also often fitted with a larger battery, and manufacturing that too requires a lot of energy. Electric cars are not zero-emissions, the effects are just transferred to the manufacturing countries.”

EU level regulation does not promote making cars smaller. In the carbon dioxide limit value settings, the mass of the car is taken into account in relation to how much it can emit: the bigger the car, the more it can emit.

“This does not steer development in the direction of manufacturers making smaller cars,” says Suomalainen.

It is generally said that SUVs would be a better business for car manufacturers: they reportedly have relatively good margins. According to Kallio, the envy of SUVs is true in principle, but the corners have been straightened out.

“The more expensive the car, the better margin it has, and on average, SUV-model cars are bigger and more expensive – you can’t really make an SUV model out of the smallest A-segment car. But yes, they are already being made in the B segment, and such cars are basically no more expensive than cars with a traditional body model.”

in Finland there are still relatively many station wagons on the roads. Even though Finns will certainly like station wagons in the future, it is a fly buzzing in global car manufacturing, where the importance of Finland is irrelevant.

The electrification of cars is at a rapid pace. As soon as the sales volumes of electric cars start to be large, it may be that station wagon models start to dwindle, when the business is not so focused on one and only new car.

Topelectricsuv website pova, that a large part of the station wagons currently available as combustion engine versions will also become fully electric versions.

Tero Kallio, on the other hand, does not believe that we will see fully electric cars in the shape of a traditional station wagon very quickly or very often.

“In the future, the shape of fully electric cars may get closer to traditional station wagons again, but it may not return to the same traditional station wagon shape.”