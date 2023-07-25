Cars | Filippa Ulrika from Espoo turned her go-to game into the Barbie car of her dreams – This is what it looks like

Many people dress up now to the pink one, but not for the person from Espoo Filippa to Ulrika enough

She contributed to the hype surrounding the film by painting her pink convertible with the Barbie logo.

“This has become a funny thing among my group of friends. This is our very own Barbie car,” says Ulrika.

The Tiktok audience was delighted by Ulrika’s antics, and the video has already collected more than 125 thousand views in two days. Ulrika’s video shows her painting a logo on the hood while the soundtrack of the Barbie movie plays in the background.

At the same time, Ulrika reminds her viewers to do nice things without caring too much about what others think.

Filippa Ulrika has been enthusiastic about motor vehicles and their tuning since she was 15 years old.

Ulrika thought of spraying the logo on his three-year-old summer car a few days ago. The project was carried out with a do-it-yourself attitude and a very small budget.

“You don’t always have to have a lot of money to have fun. The car is not a bemari worth 50 thousand, and the spray paint only cost 7 euros,” says Ulrika.

The girlish car also attracted attention at the Vantaa cruising car event, which Ulrika participated in on Friday. People were happy and cheered as the pink convertible swept past.

“Especially the children were really excited,” says Ulrika.

In addition, it is great for Ulrika to be able to break the stereotype that a car enthusiast is usually a man with her pink Barbie car.

“It’s nice to see that women are also starting to get into motorsports and dare to do it more visibly,” she says.

The car may change color next summer, but the Barbie logo is here to stay.

Highlight of the week was when Ulrika gathered her friends together and took them to see the Barbie movie on the screen.

Barbie dolls were a big part of Ulrika’s childhood, and the movie did not disappoint. It was a touching experience for him on a personal level.

A typical Barbie is blonde-haired and petite. Ulrika herself does not feel that she identifies with those characteristics, but in the film, the narrow Barbie mold is tried to be narrowed down.

On the big screen, we see barbies who are different in body size and ethnic background, among other things.

“The movie brought up the fact that everyone can be the barbies of their own lives.”

If there’s one thing that can give the Barbie vibe an extra kick, it’s your own pink go-to game.