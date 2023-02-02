Cars | Ferrari is in an unreal situation: Luxury cars are literally being torn out of control

Ferrari, which manufactures luxury cars, has miraculously survived the corona pandemic and component shortage as a success.

Luxury car manufacturer An incomprehensible success story is emerging from Ferrari, even though the entire car industry is struggling with delivery difficulties.

Ferrari predicts that its EBITDA will rise to more than 2.1 billion euros. Last year it was around 1.7 billion euros. EBITDA means the operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

“These numbers form the basis for our even stronger year 2023, which is accelerated by the constantly strong global demand for our products,” says the CEO Benedetto Vigna according to news agency Reuters.

Turnover may hurt to around 5.7 billion euros this year, the company predicts. The success has also surprised analysts.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Ferrari has even been able to raise the prices of some of its cars. Nevertheless, it has had enough wealthy customers who are not weighed down much by inflation and interest rates.

Car brand one of the spearheads is the new Purosangue model. The four-door car has been described as a mix between an SUV and a sports car.

“Purosangue order volumes have been unusually large, exceeding all expectations,” Vigna commented, according to news agencies.

In the fall, Ferrari had to stop taking orders for Purosangue because the demand was too high, according to Reuters. As a result, waiting lists for cars stretched to two years.

It is exceptional for a car whose starting price in Italy is 390,000 euros.