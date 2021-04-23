Cars | Explanation: Tesla may be tricked into driving without a driver, even though Tesla claims it is not possible

Engineers at the U.S. magazine are investigating claims that Tesla’s driver assistance feature is capable of steering the car independently.

In a closed track, engineers from a prestigious magazine are investigating claims that the driver assistance feature of the Teslan Model Y is capable of steering the car independently. According to Tesla, it should not be possible to avoid dangerous situations.

The argument is timely because two men died in a car accident over the weekend in Texas. Police suspect that no one drove the Tesla Model S car. The news lowered Tesla’s share price from the beginning of the week.

Consumer Reports says on its website that the autopilot was cheated “easily” by the magazine’s engineers. The magazine managed to repeat the experiment several times.

In the test, the vehicle moved smoothly on the test track, but the car did not send any warning that no one was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Director of Vehicle Testing at Consumer Reports Jake Fisher says on the magazine ‘s website that Tesla’ s system did not verify or even be able to tell if the vehicle has a driver.

According to Fisher, Tesla’s driver assistance system is technically behind GM’s and Ford’s counterparts, which ensure the driver looks to the road.

According to Tesla, autopilot assets require “full attention” from the driver. The feature should not work if the steering wheel has no hands or the seat belt is unlocked.