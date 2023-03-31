Cars | Explanation: Finns follow speed limits rather poorly

On the other hand, relatively few people drove with a mobile phone in Finland.

Finns are quite bad at following road speed limits compared to many EU countries. It turns out From the Baseline research projectwhere road traffic safety data was collected from 18 different EU countries using uniform methods.

In Finland, 45 percent of passenger cars obeyed the speed limit on highways. It was the fourth worst result out of the 13 countries for which data was available. On other roads, Finland ranked 11th in speed limit compliance. In this comparison, there was data from 15 countries.

In the comparison, passenger cars driving outside the queues were monitored. Exceeding the speed limit by one kilometer per hour was counted as speeding.

“We have room for improvement here. Even in Sweden, speed limits are better respected,” says the special expert at Traficom at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Riikka Rajamäki in the bulletin.

Instead compared to some EU countries, the proportion of drunk drivers in Finland seems to be low. According to Traficom, information on drunk driving was collected using an online survey. 3.9 percent of the respondents admitted that they had driven a car at least once in the previous 30 days in such a way that the alcohol limit for drunk driving may have been exceeded.

The share was the smallest of the four countries where the data was collected with a similar survey. For example, in Sweden, the proportion was 5.7 percent of the respondents. Sweden’s alcohol limit for drunk driving is, however, lower than in Finland.

In addition According to the survey, only relatively few people in Finland drive with a mobile phone. 1.7 percent of Finnish drivers had a mobile device in hand while driving. The share was the smallest of the 15 compared countries. Cyprus did the worst, where 9.4 percent of drivers had a mobile device in hand.

The use of mobile devices by drivers was observed in everyday traffic. In Finland, monitoring was done with cameras.

The two-year Baseline project ended at the end of last year. The Finnish part of the research project was implemented by the Technology Research Center VTT, and it was financed by the EU Commission, Traficom, Väylävirasto and VTT.