Cars Expensive stock electricity may soon be felt in an electrician’s wallet. This is the difference in the price of driving on petrol and electricity

HS asked the public supply chains and Helen how the increase in electricity prices will affect the pricing of charging electricity in the future. The S Group is told that there is upward pressure on download prices.

power the price is cutting right now at a level that will significantly increase the cost of living for many households.

On Friday morning, the price per kilowatt hour would go up power exchange in Nordpool for 50 cents, which was ten times the price a year ago. The daily average was 24.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

No similar spikes were seen on Monday, but the average price was 18.6 cents, which was almost four times higher than a year ago.

Rising stock prices raise the question of what will happen to the operating costs of electric cars and rechargeable hybrids. Will it be more expensive to download when trading?

Multi the owner of an electric car charges his car at home, which means that the pricing of his electricity contract has a significant effect on charging costs.

In public charging points, on the other hand, service providers procure electricity on several different routes and determine the price level of charging electricity themselves. HS asked major retail chains and Helen how expensive exchange-traded electricity affects the price of electricity provided to consumers.

K-charging currently has more than a hundred charging stations all over Finland, which offer faster fast and high-power charging in addition to slow transaction charging.

Prices range from 20 to 30 cents per kilowatt hour, depending on the download speed. A 50 kilowatt instant charge is currently charged at 20 cents per minute.

The K-Group has identified strong fluctuations in the electricity market, but prices are not currently changing.

“At this point, we are monitoring the situation. Of course, we strive not to start talking about prices, but if there is a need to change prices, then we will change them, ”says the director responsible for K-charging Tom von Bonsdorff.

S Group offers its ABC charging to customers at gas stations, shops and hotels. There is no single guide to pricing, but download prices are determined for each of the Group 19 regional cooperatives.

Currently, prices are fairly consistent across the country: 20 cents per kilowatt hour for basic charging, and 25 cents per kilowatt hour for high-speed and high-power charging.

“ “Initially, it was started by everyone offering free electricity, but now many in the market have made their services chargeable.”

Charging electricity is a service offered to customers, but the intention is also to build a completely separate business from it, says the person in charge of ABC charging and electronic mobility. Olli Tervonen.

According to him, the development of electricity market prices is being closely monitored.

“There is a slight upward pressure on charging prices due to the general rise in electricity market prices and increased power charges due to high charging capacities.”

The Red Mall has hundreds of public charging points where charging costs 15 cents per kilowatt hour. So far, prices have not changed due to expensive exchange-traded electricity.

Lidl is the only retail chain to offer free electricity to its customers. There are a total of 65 stores that can be downloaded, along with 30 stores to be downloaded this year.

However, there are fewer individual charging points than large competitors, usually a few per store.

“Initially, it was started by everyone offering free electricity, but now many in the market have made their services chargeable,” says the property manager. Arttu Puhakka.

According to him, paid charging electricity is not currently relevant. Puhakka says an interesting point about the electricity consumption of a large company like Lidl: the price of electricity is protected by contracts for years to come.

Thus, this current price spike does not directly affect the company’s electricity costs, and the largest users of electricity are the large distribution centers in Laukaa and Järvenpää.

“Yes, we are really following the development of the market. I am not saying that charging electricity could never become chargeable, and that is not ruled out. But at the moment we see that this is a good additional service for customers, ”says Puhakka.

Energy company Helen has charging points all over Helsinki. Rates start at 15 cents per kilowatt hour, which may be subject to time-based charges depending on location.

“We review the development of the price of exchange-traded electricity on a daily basis and, if necessary, also assess its impact on charging pricing,” comments the e-mobility business unit. Kati Andersin by email.

Virtually all parties offering public charging in the Helsinki region tell HS that there are no changes in prices right now, but price increases are not ruled out either.

How expensive is it to drive an electric car then?

Charging at home is the cheapest option: on Monday, for example, Helen offered a two-year contract for 12.38 euros per kilowatt hour. A person who has previously entered into a fixed – term contract will receive his electricity even more cheaply: in the January comparison the cheapest fixed-price electricity cost eight cents per kilowatt-hour.

On the other hand, those who use electricity on the stock exchange can save by charging their car at night, which makes electricity cheaper.

A typical medium-sized electric car consumes about 15 to 25 kilowatt hours of electricity per hundred. For example, an average consumption of 20 kWh per thousand kilometers consumes 200 kilowatt hours of electricity.

As an example, taking the usual annual mileage of company cars, ie 18,000 kilometers, an electric car consumes 3,600 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

At a public charging price of 20 cents, the cost of driving an electric car would be € 720 per year.

For comparison: the average price of 95-octane gasoline has fluctuated between about 1.9 and 2.3 euros this year. For example, the popular Skoda Octavia farm (1.0 TSI E-Tec light hybrid) consumes 5.2 liters per hundred wltp. If we look at this year’s average prices, for example, driving a thousand kilometers with a petrol priced at 2.1 euros costs about 109 euros.

At 18,000 kilometers, the cost of petrol would have been calculated at € 1,962.

Whether driven by petrol or recharging electricity, both consumption is affected by temperature and driving speed – in an electric car, heating the passenger compartment takes a short slice of charge over short distances.

At current prices, driving an electric car is much cheaper: with home charging, the average price is even lower when there is no such option when driving with an internal combustion engine.

Nevertheless, it is not ruled out that the cost of driving an electric car could not rise significantly from the current level. Changes in the world situation will probably be felt in the wallets of all motorists in the future.