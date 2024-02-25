China and the European Union are preparing to join forces also in the automotive field. Word of Xin Guobin, Chinese vice minister of Industry and IT, who explained how the two powers have carried out a series of talks on progress and on the cooperation in various sectors, including the automotive sector as well as the raw materials sector.

Cooperation in sight

“We attach great importance to bilateral cooperation in the field of industry”, we read in a note signed by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Deputy Minister Guobin, who participated in a meeting with Kerstin Jorna, Director General of the European Commission for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, added: “We are also willing to work with the EU to deepen cooperation mutually beneficial and to achieve common development”.

Soften relationships

According to what reported by Ansa, the Chinese government's objective is to succeed in avert a series of possible new frictions with Brussels, after those that have already involved the two super powers regarding electric vehicles and subsidies, judged distorting of competition and therefore in the sights of the EU itself.