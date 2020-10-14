Cars | Electric cars were slow and ugly – then Tesla made motoring exciting, which could be a disservice to the world

Today, for less than 16,000 euros, you get a better electric car than a few years ago with 40,000 euros. But is it really realism that soon there will be more electric cars than internal combustion cars – and does it make any sense, Jose Riikonen ponders in his essay.

Yet ten years ago, the supply of all-electric cars was limited. One option was the Mitsubishi iMiEV.

It was a 3.4-meter small car that four people could barely cram into. From zero to one hundred, the car accelerated in 15 seconds, and a range of 150 kilometers was promised. In reality, it was about a hundred miles away.