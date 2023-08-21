Cars | Does a gasoline car make any sense anymore? Use HS’s calculator to see what kind of car would be the most affordable for you

The size of the car and the annual mileage affect what kind of car is the most affordable choice. In terms of carbon dioxide emissions, a fully electric car is always the most ecological option.

MIs it worth getting an English car now? In the world after the energy crisis, many people are pondering this question. The comparison should be done carefully, because based on the calculator compiled by HS, you can save hundreds or even thousands of euros per year by choosing the one that best suits your needs.

#Cars #gasoline #car #sense #anymore #HSs #calculator #kind #car #affordable