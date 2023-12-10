Cars | Do electric cars threaten to kill gas stations? The number of stations has already decreased drastically

The spread of electric cars means a major breakthrough for gas stations. The good thing from the entrepreneur’s point of view is that charging stops the motorist from going to the services for a longer period of time.

Electric car driver nowadays, you can manage your basic everyday life for a long time without the need to stop at a gas station.

When the car is charged at night at home and during the day at work, there is a need to stop at paid charging stations perhaps only on vacations and other longer drives. Even then, the car may be charged in, for example, a shopping center parking garage or a hotel parking lot, and not necessarily at a traditional gas station.

With technical development, you can go further and further with one charge.

Will the proliferation and development of electric cars lead to a downward spiral in the gas station industry, when less and less trips require a stop at the fuel pump – or a stop at all?

The number of gas stations in Finland has been decreasing since the 1990s. While 30 years ago there were more than 1,800 service stations in Finland, according to Statistics Finland, and 1,450 at the beginning of the millennium, now there are only a little over 800 service stations left.

STT’s interviewees from the gas station industry still do not agree to predict the death of gas stations.

Electric cars the good thing about gas stations is that charging forces motorists to stop longer than refueling.

With the growth of charging services, the number of seats at stations has become especially important, he says Anders Kleve Svela, which is responsible for electronic traffic in the Circle K gas station chain in Norway. Canadian-owned Circle K aims to develop its electric transport expertise in Norway for the North American market.

“People who stay longer at the station are also more willing to spend money and services while there,” says Svela.

See also Frisbee golf | The life of a budding professional is a waste of money, but Heidi Laine is still living her dream ABC chain gas station at Renkomäki in Lahti.

The stops the extension creates pressure for the development of services, says the manager of the ABC chain Harri Tuomaala.

“Then we talk about car wash services, restaurants, convenience stores, for example.”

Other commercial entities also compete with service stations for electric car customers.

There have been charging stations in the yard of Punainen Piipun Kievar, located north of Mikkeli, for a couple of years. Electric car drivers are a growing, but so far not very significant, customer group there, says the CEO of Kotileipomo Siiskonen, who owns a cafe-restaurant and bakery shop on the spot. Anttu Rautio.

However, he believes that the charging points have also brought customers who would otherwise not have stopped to do business.

“Summer Fridays and summer Sundays have been the most popular days, when a lot of people stop to charge.”

Rautio thinks that the majority of charging point users spend money on other services as well. There is no direct income for Kievar from the charging points.

If If you want to see electric cars in the future, you should look at Norway, where there are more electric cars compared to the population more than anywhere else.

The country has set a goal that in 2025 all new cars must be emission-free. Development has been accelerated with incentives such as subsidies, taxation and cheaper toll fees for electric cars.

Last year, almost 80 percent of all new passenger cars sold in Norway were electric cars, he says Norwegian Electric Carshd. At the end of last year, fully electric cars accounted for about a fifth of the entire fleet of passenger cars.

At the end of last year, fully electric cars accounted for 1.6 percent of passenger cars in traffic in Finland, and 17.8 percent of new cars sold last year, it turns out. Traficom of information. There are still more plug-in hybrid models in Finland than fully electric cars.

Norway is also rapidly ahead in the development of the charging network. There are already more than individual charging points in the country 25 000while in Finland the amount at the end of March was approx 9 600.

An electric car charging is so much cheaper compared to refueling that it does not generate the same turnover. Gas station chains are not eager to reveal how profitable a business the charging service is compared to selling fuel.

However, profit is made with charging services, says Circle K’s Svela.

“We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t make money from it.”

So far, the money still mostly comes from the sale of fuel, but the share of charging services increases every year, says Svela. He does not yet estimate when charging services will start to bring more money to the company than fuel sales.

At ABC, the sale of fuel is “one key pillar” in the business, Tuomaala characterizes.

“Naturally, the result of the charging business does not play a dominant role for us, but we see it specifically as a strategic investment.”

What kind of so gas stations should be in order for them to survive the change that is about to begin?

“It’s about the location and being able to offer good service. A good package around the charging service”, says Circle K’s Svela.

According to ABC’s Tuomaala, basic things, such as operational reliability of the equipment and choosing the right business location, are essential for success.

“It’s definitely not worth putting these (charging stations) in every place. Of course, it is related to which are the key routes and, on the other hand, the change in the fleet. Electrification does not happen in Finland in exactly the same way in every region.”

Many have with the current car model, one charge is already enough for more than 500 kilometers, and the distance traveled on one charge is getting longer all the time. So will we stop at gas stations even less in the future?

Svela points out that longer charging intervals require more efficient batteries, which also cost more. A less powerful battery is also sufficient for most journeys.

“How much extra do you want to pay for being able to drive the five percent of trips for which, say, a 500-kilometer battery is not enough?”

More efficient batteries also weigh more, which limits the capacity for luggage, he adds.

“When I’ve talked to customers at the stations, they also charge their cars at 50 percent, just to be sure,” Svela points out.

Especially “parliaments” meeting at gas stations in smaller towns are a familiar sight to many. If location is so important to gas stations, what about these outlying gathering places?

Tuomaala admits that the situation is challenging, but does not believe that the number of stations will decrease drastically, at least in the near future.

“Even if in 10-15 years, people will still be moving on the roads and they will have their basic needs.”

Tuomaala also believes that the change in motive power in Finland’s car fleet will be “perhaps painfully slow”.

“We are quite far into the 2030s before significant changes in driving force have taken place. The role of liquid fuels will remain in Finland for a long time.”

Nor does the Norwegian colleague agree to predict death for remote stations.

“I think people always want a place to meet each other. The gas station is often the only place open for a long time,” Svela reflects.