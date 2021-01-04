Cars | Demand for parking residents has grown dramatically in Helsinki during the year – The map shows how much private car use has increased in your area

More badges were purchased for all 15 zones than last year, an increase of 7–18 per cent.

Resident parking Demand for zone codes has increased sharply in some areas of Helsinki during the year. In the Hermanni – Vallila zone, for example, growth is 18%. The next largest increase in demand has been in the Kamppi and Alppiharju – Alppila zones, by 17 per cent.

The increase in demand is shown by a comparison made at the request of HS by the Helsinki Urban Environment Division, which is responsible for zoning permits, at the request of HS. It compared the number of resident parking signs in different zones in November 2019 and November 2020.

There has been annual growth in demand, ie sales, in all zones. Growth was 14 per cent in the Munkkivuori – Niemenmäki zones and 13 per cent in the Katajanokka – Suomenlinna and Kruununhaka zones.

Notoriously the years 2019 and 2020 are most clearly distinguished by the corona pandemic. Can this be the reason for the increase in demand, ie the increase in private motoring in Helsinki?

The team manager who compared the numbers Rauno Lipsanen this is not directly stated for residential and business services, but thinks that comparing the two November gives the best picture of the possible impact of the corona.

“The volumes are affected from month to month by different seasonal variations, such as summer cars. Comparing the same month in different years, the change brought about by the crown is best highlighted, ”Lipsanen tells HS by e-mail.

Lipsanen’s supervisor, customer service manager Tarja Posti is on the same lines. A direct interpretation of the increase in private motoring during the coronary virus period cannot be made, but the increase during the coronary year is a fact.

“Demand fluctuates from time to time, among other things, depending on how many people move to and from the city center. Whether motoring has increased and for what reason would require a more detailed analysis, ”says Posti.

“There is a slight increase in demand anyway [kuluneen vuosijakson aikana] visible. However, if people have been enthusiastic about driving during the Korona, I would not say that directly. ”

Helsinki the city center and its outskirts have a total of 15 parking resident parking zones. The system was created in need in the 1980s: the city center was zoned at a time when there were relatively few cars and there was no more space in the yards.

The system of zones and symbols allows parking of the city’s own residents and those working there, as opposed to a time-limited parking fee.

When a Helsinki resident is registered in a certain zone, when, according to official information (Traficom), he owns or owns a car and has a driving license, he is entitled to a parking permit. In addition, logos are issued to companies operating in the area.

“Everyone who meets the conditions has the opportunity to get a parking zone code,” Posti states.

The number of zone codes for residents has varied between 24,000 and 27,000 in recent years. In addition to these, companies have had about 3,000 logos. In total, there are almost 30,000 parking codes.

Because the number of issued codes has no ceiling, from time to time and in some places the right to the code has, according to the Post, encountered a limited number of parking spaces, and the city complains at regular intervals when the code has been paid but no parking space can be found.

“In some places, that’s a problem. There are fewer places than demand. To some extent, demand has been regulated at a price that has been raised annually, ”says Posti.

From time to time, parking spaces are reduced by street work, plumbing and cable construction sites, or facade renovations that take up street space. The most problematic are the snowy winters. Markets, among other things, have been used as such, and private parking companies have offered parking spaces to sign holders at a slightly lower price than usual.

The latest areas connected to the zoning system are Lauttasaari and Munkkiniemi. In the newest areas, such as Kalasatama or Jätkäsaari, there is no longer a zoning system, but parking has already been resolved when the town plan was planned differently.

“For example, Herttoniemi, Arabianranta or Ruoholahti do not have a zoning system. In Ruoholahti, private parking companies or housing associations offer halls and heated street parking spaces, ”says Posti.

What if a resident has a parking ID and doesn’t want to pay or can’t afford to pay for more expensive services?

“Then you probably have to think about whether you should keep your own car or whether you should consider sharing. Housing companies already have them, for example in Kalasatama. ”