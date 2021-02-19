Cars | Danske Bank explained: The brand loyalty of Mercedez-Benz owners has strengthened

Only one-fifth of Finnish motorists planning to buy a new car plan to change their car brand.

About Finns the most branded of the autonomists are the owners of Mercedes-Benz, according to a survey by Danske Bank. Brand loyalty even strengthened from a survey conducted last spring compared to the previous year.

Brand loyalty is also strong among owners of Japanese Toyota and Swedish-based Volvo. The brand loyalty of Toyota owners strengthened slightly from the previous survey, while the loyalty of Volvo drivers weakened slightly.

More than half of the owners of the top three brands plan to stay in the same brand in the future as well. Brand loyalty was asked of respondents who have a car and plan to buy a car within three years.

Others too German car manufacturers strengthened their positions in the loyalty survey. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, loyalty strengthened among Audi and BMW owners.

According to the survey, one-fifth of Finnish motorists planning to buy a new car plan to change their car brand. In contrast, 38 percent of all car owners plan to buy a car of the same brand as they currently have. The majority, 43% of respondents, had not decided on their position at the time of the survey.

The study commissioned by Danske Bank was carried out using the Economic Research Internet panel. The data collection was carried out on 17-19 March 2020.