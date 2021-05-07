Cars | Chip shortage plagues carmakers, but BMW kept the outlook – as the pandemic recedes, demand rises

Sales of electrified cars by German carmaker BMW more than doubled in January-March from a year ago.

Global chip shortages and rising prices for raw materials such as steel are forcing many automakers to close production lines, reduce inventories and raise car prices. At the same time, however, the increase in demand resulting from the easing of the corona pandemic will help automakers.

German BMW, which announced its interim results on Friday, said it would maintain its outlook for the current year unchanged, although the company’s CEO Oliver Zipsen according to the company will face various challenges in the second quarter.

According to him, BMW intends to overcome production bottlenecks by focusing on the production of its higher-margin cars, according to Reuters.

BMW reported that sales of partially or fully electric cars more than doubled in January-March from a year ago.

Strong demand also pushed up prices. Demand growth was particularly strong in China, where sales almost doubled from the comparison period in the first quarter.

The carmaker estimates that it will sell two million fully electric cars by 2025.

So far, BMW has survived the chip shortage better than its German competitor Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Group on Thursday, its net sales increased from EUR 55.1 billion in the comparison period to EUR 62.4 billion. Operating profit, on the other hand, increased from EUR 0.9 billion in the comparison period to as much as EUR 4.8 billion.

At the turn of the year, Volkswagen had estimated that it would produce 100,000 fewer cars in January-March than in the corresponding period of the previous year due to semiconductor availability problems. However, according to the interim report, production increased from about two million cars in the comparison period to 2.3 million cars.

Volkswagen is Europe’s largest carmaker.

President and CEO Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is in “crisis mode” due to chip shortages and anticipates delivery difficulties hitting the company’s earnings in the second quarter.

BMW’s and in addition to Volkswagen, Daimler has also reported earnings improvements.

Finnish small investors seem to have noticed that the market situation of these companies has improved in time.

Danske Bank said earlier this week that car manufacturers Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW were among the most traded and net-bought shares of its customers in Germany.

Renewable the introduction of energy and the rapid growth in demand for electric cars will significantly increase global demand for semiconductors, or chips. TSMC, a major Taiwanese chip maker, is assessedthat the chip shortage will continue in 2022.

When different countries invest in solar panels, for example, those devices need semiconductors. Similarly, the general digitalization of almost any business, from cloud services to the construction of 5g networks and the advent of the Internet of Things, is increasing the need for chips around the world.

Electric cars are typically estimated to have about twice as many semiconductors as internal combustion engines.

The share of electric cars in the car fleet is only small. If the electric car fleet increases tenfold over the next twenty years, demand will continue to grow.