Cars | Chip shortage plagues car waste: Volvo issued a performance warning over chip depletion

Volvo plans to suspend production of trucks due to a global chip shortage.

Car manufacturer Volvo warns that the global shortage of chips will have a significant impact on the company’s production in April-June. According to Volvo, the poor availability of chips has a negative impact on the company’s result and cash flow.

The outlook for the availability of chips and other components needed to make cars is also currently weak, according to Volvo. It is also very uncertain when chip production and availability will return to normal.

Chinese-owned Volvo announces temporary outages in its truck production, which could last a total of two to four weeks. According to the company, the poor availability of chips also affects its other business areas.

Chips or semiconductor components made of silicon wafers are found in numerous man-made devices and articles. In addition to cars, they can be found in electronics, home appliances, bicycles, game consoles and tools.

The poor availability of chips has already led to problems in car manufacturing in the past. At the turn of the year, Ford shut down its plant completely, with Volkswagen, Honda and Fiat Chrysler announcing lower production volumes than planned. At Valmet Automotive’s plant in Uusikaupunki, shifts were reorganized.

An estimated 80 percent of the semiconductors used by car factories comes from Taiwan, a company called TSMC. The company manufactures more than 50 percent of custom-made chips worldwide.

Taiwanese Minister of Commerce Wang Mei-Hua suggested in February to the Germans that if corona vaccines are delivered to Taiwan, car factories will also receive chips.