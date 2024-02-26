Cars | China's Byd released a “super electric car” costing more than 200,000 euros

Byd's new luxury car is initially intended to be sold exclusively to the Chinese market.

Chinese electric car maker Byd released an all-electric sports car over the weekend to compete against luxury combustion engine cars from automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The “supercar” Yangwang U9 costs as much as 1.68 million yuan, or about 216,000 euros, and is the most expensive of Byd's car models, according to the financial news agency, which reports on the matter among other things Bloomberg.

According to Byd, the car can reach 100 km/h in 2.36 seconds. According to the company, the top speed is more than 300 kilometers per hour.

At least initially, the car model will only be sold in the Chinese market.

Byd overtook US-based Tesla as the world's largest electric car manufacturer in the last quarter of 2023. Byd is better known for its affordable electric cars, but through its Yangwang and Fang Chen Bao brands, it has also introduced models to the luxury car market.

According to Bloomberg, Bydi plans to launch more Yangwang brand luxury cars on the Chinese market later this year.