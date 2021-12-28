The year 2021, the second in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, was a warm one for the automotive sector. According to Fenabrave, the year should end with licensing 11% higher than in 2020.

With an eye on what may be a market recovery in 2022, several automakers have new versions for next year.

+1982 Ford Bronco in excellent condition to be auctioned in the US

Check out some of them:

Fiat Strada with automatic transmission

Fiat has already launched its pickup with automatic CVT gearbox at the end of 2021.



The model comes with two versions equipped with automatic transmission: the Volcano, more basic and which also preserves the manual version, and the Ranch, with a new range of options such as new gray skid plate, mudguards, mirrors painted in glossy black, side stirrups, gray longitudinal roof bars, marine hood, all to suggest strength and robustness in the version.

Models start at R$111,990

VW Nivus

Another car that is already on sale this end of the year is the Volkswagen Nivus. The sports SUV gained new options in its 2022 version: the start-stop system, which makes the vehicle turn on and off more easily, is available in all versions of the model.

It costs R$110,210

Ford Maverick

The Ford pickup, which will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, comes with an off-road profile. Equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine and four-wheel drive as standard, it is made for those who want to face more difficult terrain.

But in addition to that, the model will have standard connectivity with the FordPass app, for those who want to have remote controls within reach.

Renegade Jeep

To maintain its leadership in the compact SUV market, Jeep will renew the Renegade in early 2022. It will bring the T270 turbo flex engine in 4×2 and 4×4 versions, in addition to having the same traction control as it has already. is available in Compass and Commander.

The model arrives at dealerships in the first quarter of 2022.

Renault Austral

Renault did not reveal photos of the SUV it will launch in the second quarter of 2022, only the name: Austral. The model must position itself together with the Arkana to regain space in the category.

Hyundai Crete

Another model that has been on sale since September is the new generation of Hyundai Creta. It comes with a new safety package, which brings together solutions such as an autonomous braking system, a lane-staying assistant and adaptive speed control.

Its price starts from R$107,490

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?