Cars Center screen goes dark, gauges clutter and battery heater doesn’t work – Software bugs are a nuisance for new cars, and more software is available in electric cars

Car does not show the remaining operating distance. Battery preheating and Air source heat pump do not work. The screen goes blank while driving.
The touch screen stops responding. The car’s digital instrument panel view does not stay in place and the reversing camera does not work. The importer will ask for the test car to be returned, as the possibility of the batteries overheating has been detected in the car model.
.
#Cars #Center #screen #dark #gauges #clutter #battery #heater #doesnt #work #Software #bugs #nuisance #cars #software #electric #cars
Leave a Reply