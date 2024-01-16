Cars | Car rental company Hertz is selling off its electric cars to replace them with combustion engine cars

Hertz plans to sell off 20,000 of its electric cars because it will be expensive to repair the damage caused to them.

World Hertz, one of the largest car rental companies, plans to sell its approximately 20,000 electric cars in the United States and replace them with combustion engine cars. The amount corresponds to about a third of the car rental company's electric car fleet worldwide.

The news agency Reuters and the American newspaper reported on the matter, among others CNN.

The reason for the sale of electric vehicles is the high cost of repairing their damage. CEO of Hertz Stephen Scherr said, according to CNN, that the cost of repairing electric cars can be up to double that of combustion engine cars.

In addition, electric cars are involved in crashes more often than combustion engine cars, Scherr added.

At the moment, Hertz is selling, for example, its used Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles for about $20,000, or about 18,400 euros, Reuters reports.

All in total, Electric vehicles make up about 11 percent of Hertz's car fleet, CNN says. Previously, the rental company's goal was for 25 percent of its vehicle fleet to be electric by the end of the current year.

In 2021, Hertz announced that it would order 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, and the following year, the electric car manufacturer Polestar received an order for 65,000 vehicles.

Recently, the drop in prices of new electric cars has also depressed the resale value of Hertz's used electric cars. For example, Tesla, which accounts for approximately 80 percent of Hertz's electric car fleet, has sharply cut the prices of its vehicles.