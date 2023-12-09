Cars | Car manufacturers are developing affordable electric cars under the pressure of Chinese cheap cars

According to the Reuters news agency, European car manufacturers in particular have had to react to the introduction of Chinese electric cars that are more affordable than usual.

The cheap ones the rush of Chinese electric cars onto the market has caused western car manufacturers to speed up the development of affordable electric cars.

According to the Reuters news agency, car manufacturers together with their battery and semiconductor suppliers are trying to reduce the development and production costs of electric cars faster than planned.

Sales of electric cars are growing rapidly, but there are fears that their growth in demand will slow down because electric cars are relatively expensive.

This has increased pressure to cut the manufacturing costs of electric cars. Several car manufacturers have recently announced goals to reduce costs.

For example, the French company Renault said in November that it aims to reduce costs by 40 percent in the production of electric cars. The purpose is that an electric car would cost the same as a combustion engine car.

The multinational Stellantis is building a cheaper battery manufacturing factory in Europe with the Chinese CATL. The company also recently announced an all-electric Citroën SUV costing less than 25,000 euros.

The German Volkswagen and the American Tesla are also developing an electric car costing around 25,000 euros.

Battery materials CEO of the developing One D American company Vincent Pluvinage tells Reuters that on his last visit to Europe, the first thing every client wanted to talk about was cutting costs.

Among other things, the battery materials developed by One D lighten the weight of the battery, and its production process is relatively inexpensive.

In addition to startups such as One D, Germany’s Siemens and Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP are working to cut the cost of parts and development software for electric cars.

European car manufacturers in particular have had to react to the introduction of inexpensive electric cars made in China.

Chinese manufacturers are pushing increasingly affordable electric cars for sale in Europe. For example, the starting price of the Chinese BYD Dolphin hatchback model in Britain is almost a third lower than that of the Volkswagen ID.3 model that competes with it.

Also US automakers are trying to compete to develop more affordable electric cars, although they are somewhat protected from Chinese competition due to the country’s legislation.

General Motors has announced that it has partially saved billions by developing an even more affordable battery system for its Bolt electric car. The Bolt is scheduled to be released in 2025, i.e. two years earlier than planned.

Ford, on the other hand, has said that it is trying to reduce costs by increasing the purchase of batteries and other parts.