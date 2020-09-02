Cars | Car life can be extended in small steps – Expert tells you which methods to use right away

The condition of the car can be affected by surprisingly small and mundane actions. We’ve listed some tips to help make your car last better.

Car is an expensive purchase, so would like to last as long as possible in good condition. But how could it itself be affected?

British newspaper Autocar list plenty of practical tips to make your car last as long as possible.

We went through the tips through the Automobile Federation Training Manager Teppo Vesalainen with and consider which of the tips are the most important.