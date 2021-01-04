No Result
Cars | Car giants Fiat Chrysler and PsA approve merger – resulting in world’s fourth largest carmaker

January 4, 2021
The merger is estimated to save companies billions of euros each year through synergies.

Car manufacturers At their general meetings, Fiat Chrysler and PsA have approved their merger announced in the autumn. The merger will create the world’s fourth largest automaker, named Stellantis.

French PsA, for example, manufactures Peugeot, Citroen and Opel cars, while US-Italian Fiat Chrysler manufactures Jeeps and Alfa Romeos in addition to its nicknames.

The merger has been seen as necessary due to the development costs of electric cars. The merger is estimated to save companies billions of euros each year through synergies.

