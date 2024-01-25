The issue of car production in Italy has returned to the center of discussions, with the clash between the Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni and the Stellantis group which has brought a controversial topic back into the spotlight and which in recent years has seen a fluctuating trend, with a reduction compared to past standards but which in some cases, such as the company led by Carlos Tavares, recorded an increase of approximately 9.6% compared to 2022.

The Stellantis group and cars produced in Italy

The overall data for 2023 is not yet known, with ANFIA estimates speaking of a total of approximately 875,000 vehicles assembled in Italy of which 540,000 cars. But beyond the great reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA, how many models and which brands operate in Italy? Let's see what cars are produced throughout the country. Let's start with Stellantis, active in the Mirafiori, Cassino, Pomigliano d'Arco and Melfi plants. In the group's new hub for electric mobility near Turin, for example, the electric 500 was born but also the Abarth 500e which has a direct relationship with the battery-powered Cinquino, without forgetting the Maserati range, with Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte, GranTurismo and GranCabrio (the latter will arrive with the new version soon). Remaining with the Trident, the MC20 with the Nettuno engine was born in Modena while the Grecale was assembled in Cassino on the Giorgio platform.

From Alfa Romeo to Fiat

Giulia and Stelvio were then created on the architecture of Alfa Romeo, built right on the lines of the factory in the province of Frosinone. In Melfi, however, the Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade and Compass were created. In the future, 5 new models from the Stellantis group will arrive on the Lucano site, on the STLA Small platform. In Pomigliano d'Arco, however, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale is currently being born, together with its twin Dodge Hornet and finally the Fiat Panda, whose new generation should instead be born in Serbia from 2026.

The DR phenomenon

In Molise, however, there is the large production hub of the DR Automobili group, which in Macchia D'Isernia produces DR 1.0 EV, DR 3.0, DR 4.0, DR 5.0, DR 6.0, DR 7.0, DR 8 and the models of connected brands such as EVO and Sportequipe, in addition to ICXX, with EVO 3, EVO 4, EVO 5, ICKX K2, Sportequipe 5, Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7 respectively.

The production of supercars

We then move on to the supercar segment, which finds the presence of Ferrari and Lamborghini in the Motor Valley. Maranello remains the unique and beating heart of the Prancing Horse's production, which currently features the Roma (also Spider), the 296 GTB and GTS, the SF90 Stradale and Spider, 812, Purosangue and Portofino M, without forgetting the Icona range and all the sportiest models. A few kilometers away and you arrive in Sant'Agata Bolognese, where the Urus, the Revuelto and the Huracan see the light of day in the Toro factory. Also in Emilia Romagna there is San Cesario sul Panaro, where Pagani has his atelier for Huayra and Utopia while in Parma, Engineer Dallara's technological hub gives life to his Stradale dream. Finally, in Cambiano, Automobili Pininfarina's Battista electric hypercars are built by hand. In addition to all these big brands, several brands operate in Italy with limited production, such as Ares of Modena, Mazzanti of Pisa or Automobili Amos active in Varese.