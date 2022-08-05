The car collects a substantial breakeven from the launch of the “Aid bis” decree by the government, which contains measures to protect families and businesses for a total of 17 billion. The extension to fuel discounts and an incentive for the installation of charging stations for electric cars in private and condominium areas are activated, but the long-awaited remodeling of state incentives that refines the contribution to the purchase of hybrid and traditional low-cost cars is missing. environmental impact, now without equipment since June 13th.

Green light therefore with a decree law that provides for 700 million coverages and the extension until September 20 of the 25 cents reduction of excise duties on petrol and diesel, as announced by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, while the government is still launching a Dpcm on the proposal of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti which provides for the release of the fund for the reconversion, research and development of the automotive sector. On paper, the initiative serves to finance the conversion and requalification towards innovative and sustainable forms of production, in order to favor the green transition, research and investments in the sector’s supply chain. automotive . For the year 2022, a contribution is expected to be introduced for standard power charging stations for electric vehicles, with a total budget of 40 million euros. The contribution is equal to 80% of the purchase and installation price, with a maximum limit of 1,500 euros per applicant and 8,000 in the case of condominium areas.

It appears evident that the government’s choice to intervene on fuel discounts and on the bottom of columns through the instrument of the Dpcm “connected” or parallel to the bis aid decree still leaves the door open to the most awaited of the measures, that is the remodeling of the car incentives desired by the same minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. It is a fact that the provision of incentives for the segments of cars with CO2 emissions between 0-20 g / km and 21-60 g / km, respectively electric and plug-in hybrids, continues slowly as well as the market demand for these cars. According to data from Unrae, the association that represents foreign manufacturers in Italy, in the month of July alone, electricity reached 3.3% of total demand, with a decrease in sales of 29.2% compared to the same month of 2021, while plug-in hybrids fell by 19.2% to 4.6%. The downward trend is clear, at such a pace that by the end of the year a loss of use of funds is calculated by 62% for the lowest emission range and 82% for the 21-60 g / km range. In total, over 300 million would remain unused, compared to the 371 million available today. Simply, the mechanism does not reward the most requested cars and therefore capable of rapidly renewing the Italian fleet, which is among the oldest in Europe. A role that belongs to hybrid cars, which reached 33.1% share in July, in line with the cumulative of the first seven months: 9.7% for “full” hybrids and 23.4% for “mild” cars hybrid. There is room to refinance the purchase contribution as it was planned, that is with 2,000 euros and only in the event of scrapping, with a price of up to 35,000 euros + VAT. The proposal to the government is that of an accounting operation which, moreover, would exactly replicate what already happened on September 3, 2021, with a shift of 57 million euros from towards hybrids and low-impact thermals. In July they gained a market share of 65.4%.