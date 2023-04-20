There are 31 models in the price list in Italy that have a base price between 16 and 20 thousand euros. A range that allows a good choice: from small A-segment utility cars such as the Fiat Panda and Hyundai i10 to C-segment SUVs such as the MG ZS. After the first and second installments of our list, here are the last ten models taken into consideration: Mitsubishi Space Star, Nissan Micra, Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, Renault Twingo, Seat Ibiza, Skoda Fabia, Toyota Aygo X, Volkswagen up!