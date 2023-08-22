‘Technical error’ doesn’t quite cover the load in this case, we admit. The car lift has partially collapsed in a parking garage in Rotterdam. That in itself is quite difficult, but let the car lift be the only way for the residents of the building to get their car out. With a bit of bad luck, the residents will not be able to access their car for up to three months.

According to news website Rijnmond.nl the driver of the BMW X5 places the car in the lift on Friday evening around eleven. The occupants get out and walk to the apartment. As they walk they hear a creak coming from the elevator and on the monitor they see that the car has remained standing on the platform. At that moment everything is still intact and the breakdown service is called.

A day later it all collapses

The breakdown service says that they no longer come by on weekends. At that moment, the BMW is still safely on the platform of the lift in the Het Hoge Erf residential tower. The moment someone calls the elevator on Saturday around dinner time, things go wrong. One of the lift motor’s shafts breaks and the platform collapses – with the BMW still on it.

The BMW is now nose down in the elevator shaft. And that is a problem, because not only do they have to lift the SUV out of the cramped lift, the parts of the lift are also not in stock. An expert tells Rijnmond that it can take up to three months before the lift can be used again. Even more annoying: the 45 cars parked above can’t go down now.

The owners of the eleven empty parking spaces are lucky, because they can still park outside. The remaining 45 cars can therefore not be used for the next three months if things go wrong. Residents can, however, remove some items from the car via the service entrance. Let’s just hope the residents’ alternative transportation isn’t VanMoof.