Sometimes life suddenly speeds up. And humans, so fragile, can only run behind to catch up with her. Or at least keep an eye on her until she slows down again. Even Enzo Ferrari, so accustomed to breakneck speeds, was anticipated by what happened to him in 1957. The company of his dreams, at risk of bankruptcy. His marriage, broken. The new romance of him, uncertain. And the absence of his son Dino, a duel too recent and unacceptable. Too many problems for a single summer and a single man. But quite an opportunity, instead, for a movie. So Ferrari, by Michael Mann, presented this Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, narrates the most turbulent months of the founder of the famous automobile brand. And his bet, all or nothing, to take back the reins of his existence. Although the film revealed a much more drowned engine than expected. Just the opposite of the other length in competition: few believed in Dogman, by Luc Besson. After the screening, there must have been a few more.

A priori, Ferrari He had all the elements to become an unstoppable racing car. Heading, even, to the awards season. The return of the filmmaker capable of the rhythm of Heatthe atmosphere of collateral or the dialogues of Insider. Two stars like Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. An Italian myth, but also a global one. Adrenaline races. And an exciting personal story. “Greed, loss, passion, ambition”, as Mann himself listed before reporters in Venice on Thursday.

Adam Driver, in a still from ‘Ferrari’.

It was enough to observe the twenty followers ready to stand on the red carpet early in the morning, only to see Driver at night. Or the infinite queue to access the press conference. Everything was ready for the film to make its multiple horses roar. It turned out, however, that the feature film prefers the cruising pace of a Fiat 500. Safe, reliable. A lesson in prudence perfect for the road. But disappointing in the seats. Nothing to do with the “lethal passion” or the “terrible jewel” that it describes.

“It is a deeply human story. When you find a dynamic character like him, the more you dive the more universal he becomes. And in that year many of the issues that surrounded him came together, his past and his future, ”added the director. But, among so many possible routes and risks, the film chooses to plant itself from start to finish on the most conventional highway. Only the sequences behind the wheel give away some adrenaline. Maybe the choice will lead to a good box office. But, first, criticism took its toll. In addition, it is difficult to justify from an artistic point of view that the film renounced the real language of its story. It is clear that the money is in charge, and the global distribution. But a phrase like “Moderna football club is the pride of Emilia”, pronounced in English, loses credibility and borders on the comic.

And that Driver stressed the importance of filming in the original locations, Modena included, to absorb the native culture. And Mann spoke of “cultural anthropology” to summarize his approach and his research, starting with the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and The Machineby Brock Yates. The director shared that his experience in amateur races taught him something when filming them: “The focus is intensely on one object. The rest disappear.” Driver stressed that he was more interested in the drivers, their mentality, his instinct, the courage to risk his life in every corner. The actor approached the cars only in fiction: “They didn’t let me drive them, for insurance reasons.” The room was filled with laughter. And so, by the way, he thanked the presence of one of the few stars this year.

Although, shortly before, the actor had shown his support for the strike that scriptwriters and performers maintain against the big studios and Hollywood platforms, just the reason that prevents many of his famous colleagues from stepping on the Mostra: “I am proud to be here to represent a film that is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers [que reúne a los principales colosos de la industria]. Why can a small distribution company approach the Screen Actors Guild requests, and I mean pre-negotiations, but Netflix or Amazon can’t? The question has been in the air for months. And the break continues.

Director Luc Besson, center, escorted by actress Jojo T. Gibbs and actor Caleb Landry Jones at the ‘Dogman’ presentation in Venice. CLAUDIO ONORATI (EFE)

It had been many years, on the other hand, since Luc Besson had not delivered a film like dogman. So much so that his arrival in the press room was celebrated with great applause, shared with the protagonist, Caleb Landry Jones. Although such a reception will reinforce the complaints of those who regret that the Mostra gives place in the contest and a speaker for a man previously accused of sexual violence. French justice refused three times to open an alleged case of rape, due to lack of evidence. but the web media part collected several more testimonies against the director.

No one, in any case, asked him about it. And the conversation turned to Dogman, starting from his origin. “I write every morning, starting at five, since I was 16 years old. When I read an article about a boy locked in a cage by his parents, I began to question myself. What do you become? In a terrorist, Mother Teresa? ”, Shared the filmmaker. Douglas, his protagonist, suffers the same. But, behind bars, he finds another affection: that of dogs. Adding violence, love, Shakespeare and drag queens, Besson composes a thriller that runs, but knows how to take his breaks; that at times he worries and others moves. Leadership merit. From the script. And the interpretations. Landry Jones’s talent is beginning to be known. The one with the dogs, honestly, was more difficult to imagine.

