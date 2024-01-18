Cars | Bad parking now torments the express train: “Surprised us all”

Improperly parked cars cause inconvenience to trolleybus traffic. Often a clearance team has to be called to the scene.

I'm snowing the annual problem of winter can be seen again in the capital region.

As the snowbanks narrow the traffic routes, traffic for both motorists and public transport becomes difficult.

In various parts of Helsinki, cars have been parked too close to trolley tracks, which has caused disruptions to tram traffic.

Capital region Director of the traffic department of Kaupunkiliikenne Oy Johan Nykvist according to the report, the cars have especially disturbed the traffic of the express train.

The “fast tram” that runs from Espoo's Keilaniemi to Helsinki's Itäkeskus began operations in autumn 2023.

“Compared to the situation in the inner city, there have been an extraordinary number of these situations on that section of the track.”

According to Nykvist, there have been several alerts every day about cars on the expressway's path.

“It has surprised us all how many of those situations there have been.”

Currently is involved in a working group that is trying to find solutions to the problem of the rapid transit system, for example with infrastructure that prevents driving.

“Winter is an ungrateful time in such a way that in this cold weather, the infrastructure cannot make sustainable solutions.”

Special attention is paid to the places where there has been the most illegal parking. These are Maarintie in Otaniemi, Viikintie and Viilarintie roundabout and Pirkkolantie at the Hämeenlinna motors.

Now, additional signs and so-called bollards that can be quickly found on the ground are going to be brought to the most difficult sections of the track.

Situations, where cars block tram traffic, according to Nykvist, throughout the year. Of course, considerably less during snow-free periods.

Most of the situations could be easily avoided.

“If people followed traffic signs and rules, these would be avoided.”

When the Capital Region Urban Transport receives information about a car obstructing tram traffic, efforts are made to get the owner of the car to move the car. If the person cannot be reached, the clearing unit will come to the scene.

“If the situation lasts any longer, the trolley will have to take a detour.”

For motorists, Nykvist wishes for patience and attention to traffic.

“The driving speeds are taken into account in relation to the road conditions. Let's stay awake in the traffic, keep our eyes open and focus on driving.”

