Cars | Armand Duplantis and Sarah Sjöström received attention-grabbing spending games – “We’ve earned these”

Car pool|Duplantis and Sjöström drive golden cars.

Swedish Olympic champions Armand Duplantis and Sarah Sjostrom received quite a few gifts from their sponsors. The two were given gold-colored luxury electric cars, he says Aftonbladet.

“Maybe it’s not inconspicuous to drive, but it’s fun and feels really cool,” Mondo Duplantis stated.

The Polestar brand cars are specially designed for swimmer Sjöström and pole vaulter Duplantis. According to Aftonbladet, the two were like children on Christmas Eve when they saw the cars.

Sarah Sjöström received two gold medals in Paris.

There was no unnecessary modesty either.

“It feels natural that we drive golden cars,” Sjöström said.

“It’s nice and it’s nice to drive a nice car. After the Olympics, we deserve these,” Duplantis accompanied.

Sjöström said that he does not know the next race, but Duplantis drove his new car to Arlanda airport. He will compete in the Diamond League competition in Lausanne on Wednesday.

“I haven’t lost my jump feel in a week, but I haven’t been training as much as I usually do before the Games,” Duplantis said.

Cars handing over to Olympic winners has attracted attention in the past.

Russia’s autocratic president Vladimir Putin that is, after the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2018, Russia donated expensive BMWs to Russian Olympic medalists. The cars were lined up at the Red Square.