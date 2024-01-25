And in Italy the launch of an operational taxi service is expected by 2026

No, it's not science fiction: cars are becoming a reality with a market ready to take off. Soon, millionaires will be able to own an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and in Italy the start of an operational taxi service is expected by 2026. This was written by the Agi.

After numerous tests, writes the press agency, “the first significant step was taken with Pivotal, which launched the Helix Light, the first eVTOLs on sale. These single-seat electric vehicles can be purchased for around $190,000 for the base model, with a premium version available for around $260,000.”

To fly the Helix, you will not need a pilot's license, just mandatory training. Flight is limited to non-congested and sparsely populated areas. Helix features advanced technologies, support for replaceable batteries and cloud connectivity. They also offer customized options, such as an advanced cockpit and the ability to participate in the training course with a friend or family member. More competitors will arrive soon: Suzuki announced that it is ready to launch a two-seater electric flying car as an air taxi service at the Osaka World Expo in 2025 and begin its mass production.

