I guess you could say that beyond collecting my photos in the world of F1 in the eighties and nineties and up to the two thousand, Macchina is a tribute to that world that is being lost with the arrival of the electric car: the old engines of a lifetime, the Nascar, the muscle cars…

Early morning during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022. Jon Nicholson

That kind of vehicle that you will soon be able to take out for a couple of hours on Sundays with a lot of luck. [bromea] because most people are no longer interested in them,” says Jon Nicholson, author of Machine (Fyshe Limited).

Roy’s Motel, California, pictured from 2023 Jon Nicholson

This project began as a collection of photographs, mostly in black and white, and ended up being a sort of homage, a tribute to that world in danger of extinction.

Attendees at the San Marino Grand Prix in 2022. Jon Nicholson

The Car Forest of Goldfield, Nevada (2023) Jon Nicholson

To top it off, the Briton found in Fyshe, an iconic brand in the field of motor racing, the perfect partner to edit the volume: “Thanks to them, who took charge of the publication of the book, I was able to dedicate two years to taking new photos and I can finally see the result. What have I learned along the way? That I want to make more books.” [risas]”.