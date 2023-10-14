La Spezia – «Spontaneous gifts». A BMW motorbike, a Range Rover and 98 top-ups. After the woman’s complaint, the Court of Cassation confirms. It wasn’t love but extortion. He is from La Spezia, born in the summer of 1978. She is from Genoa. Between them, a sentimental bond that turned into extortion on the part of the man, with repeated requests for money and goods, also confirmed by messages containing threats. TO confirmation of first and second degree convictions, the Supreme Court rejected the defendant’s latest appeal. And he has now published the reasons, reconstructing what from the police reports turned out to be anything but a normal love story.

The events occurred between 2015 and 2018. The woman “feeling threatened and blackmailed” had not only paid “considerable sums, at rapid intervals”, but was also responsible for purchasing goods “of the most varied nature, from printer cartridges to a BMW motorbike and a Range Rover car”. A dramatic story, which continued until the victim found the strength to turn to the police, determined to break a chain of blackmail and pressing requests for money. She was believed. And the procedural events saw three different courts issue as many sentences in her favor.

The first conviction it was there three years ago. Guilty verdict for the then 42-year-old, evaluated “in the summary trial, conditional on the assessment of his capacity of understanding and will, for the crime of aggravated continued extortion and attempted extortion”. On appeal, last year, that first ruling was confirmed. And now the final sentence has arrived. He, who is now 45 years old, claimed in court that “the first donations of money” were spontaneous. It was she, he explained, that he put his hand to the wallet, because she wanted “to help him, as a former lover”.

There would be no coercion, “at least at the beginning.” In support, she produced some exchanges of messages dating back to 2015, to support the fact that she was the woman “who spontaneously helped him”. The judges recognized that those messages appeared “at first reading contradictory”, but reiterated that then, when he had “discovered some compromising photos”, he had taken an attitude “not only seriously denigrating towards the woman, but also threatening”. . When he filed the complaint, the woman had already benefited her well 98 top-ups of your credit card. And he told the police that he was living a nightmare, from which he could no longer escape. To confirm this, the military had acquired “numerous text messages from the man, some of which were unequivocally threatening”.

They had also checked bank documentation, which certified the payments. Finally, through some searches, they found in the accused’s possession “two passports and a dog repellent pistol, which the woman believed to be real”. Not enough, while the victim was at the Carabinieri headquarters, handing over a series of documents, she received a phone call from the man, listened to live by the military. Unaware that she was speaking in front of the police themselves, she had asked for “an additional 5 thousand euros, with explicit threats”. The defendant’s defense also tried to convince the Court of the fact that the man had “retraced his steps alone” and that he no longer “wanted to continue with the action, also expressing his displeasure for having exaggerated” .

There reconstruction was not accepted. The sentence denies the alleged repentance. The investigation, we read, had verified that the extortion had never stopped, but that it had limited itself to “reducing the demands, promising that it would be the last time”. Nothing more, nothing that was “indicative of a intention to desistance”. Among the man’s grounds of appeal there was also the request to consider “the damage caused by each individual violation and not the overall one”.