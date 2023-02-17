“Fox 12 out for duty, have a nice day.” “Received, good day to you and good work”. The Giulia in blue livery, after having communicated with the central via radio, moves, passes the carriageway and begins its shift of emergency intervention, prevention and control of the territory. The Carabinieri Radiomobile nuclei, the old 112 which has become the European emergency number, have been providing this type of service for over 60 years. Today, the men and women of the Armed Forces patrol Italian cities on a daily basis with cars and motorcycles, ensuring not only timely action in the event of an emergency but also carrying out many other tasks: as mentioned, prevention, control, traffic and escort service. The specific abbreviations for road vehicles vary from city to city. In Milan, cars are “Fox”, motorcycles are “Cat”. The equipment is diversified. For the four wheels, they range from the Fiat Bravo to the Seat Leon arriving at the Alfa Romeo Giulia. As far as motorcycles are concerned, BMWs are at the forefront with the R 1200 RT and R 850 RT as well as the Ducati Multistrada 1260. The latest arrival is the Yamaha Tracer 900. In this case, to tell how they are made and how they are having used these special vehicles, full of specific equipment, the choice fell on the Giulia and Multistrada. However, it is necessary to take a step back.

Here the reports on how police cars and motorcycles are made.