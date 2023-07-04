Cars | An electric car’s battery fell whole on the road in China – The reason may be an invention rejected by Western countries

The battery of a car named Caocao fell in the middle of the road in China. The reason may be the replaceable battery, which a couple of manufacturers rely on.

in China a strange accident was captured on video: the battery of an electric car fell completely onto the road in Chengdu, a city of millions.

The Caocao brand new car flew another twenty meters after the battery fell out. No one was reportedly injured, and the battery did not catch fire.

Next to China’s auto industry Carnewschina.com received the video on June 30, but there is no certainty about the time of the accident. According to the website, the manufacturer is now investigating the cause of the accident.

Battery got rid of the Caocao 60 car, which is a small, electric SUV with a replaceable battery that went on sale this spring. In China, battery exchange stations have been developed as an alternative to car charging.

Manufacturer according to the website the battery can be changed in up to 60 seconds. It is possible that the battery of the accident car was not attached correctly after the replacement.

Western manufacturers are not enthusiastic about battery exchange services. For example, Tesla abandoned the idea because it is “full of problems”, he says news agency Reuters.

In the East they are believed. The Nio brand, which relies on technology, already has around 800 exchange stations in China.

Crash car Caocao is intended only for drivers of the ride service of the same name. It is the equivalent of Uber in China.

The background of the car is the large company Geely, which on the website Caocao drivers praise the battery replacement. to Yang the introduced driver says that he changes the car’s battery twice a day.

The cheapest The Caocao model leaves the store for around 119,800 yuan, or around 15,000 euros.

The battery – if it stays closed at the bottom – promises a range of 415 kilometers.