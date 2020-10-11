Cars | About five percent of crashed cars end up in redemption

The number may increase in the future as cars age and repairs become more expensive.

Annually about five percent of crashed cars end up being redeemable through motor insurance. There are no similar statistics on voluntary comprehensive insurance, but the share of redeemed cars is likely to be about the same, estimates the Technical Manager of the Finnish Transport Insurance Center. Tuomo Toivanen.

“As a general rule, redemption is reached when the repair is not economically justified or the cost of the repair, together with the residual value of the scrap, exceeds the fair value of the vehicle immediately before the damage. In comprehensive insurance, it may be sufficient when the repair costs exceed a certain share of the value of the car, ie 70 per cent, for example, ”says Toivanen.

Redemption rates have changed little over the years. According to Toivanen, in the future the increase in the average age of passenger cars and the increase in the cost of repairs may be reflected in an increase in redemptions.

The redemption price of a car is affected by, among other things, the age, general condition, history and accessories of the car. According to Toivanen, the customer can be confident that he will receive the right amount from his car in the event of redemption.

“However, you should make sure that all the accessories and other details are known to the insurance company,” he points out.

Redemption prices are sometimes the subject of complaints to insurance companies. According to Toivanen, it is typical that the car owner has looked at the price at which a similar vehicle is sold, for example, in online stores. However, the redemption price of motor insurance is always based on the fair value of the car – the catch prices of online shops and car dealerships are usually not the actual purchase prices of the car.

Insurance company Director of If Compensation Center Juha T. Virtanen says about 90 percent of crashed cars end up being repaired through an insurance company. In about 10% of cases, the customer is paid a lump sum, ie the customer can then get a repairer or repair the car himself.

According to Virtanen, in lump sum situations, the damage is usually quite small. The Finnish Transport Insurance Centre’s Toivanen, on the other hand, estimates that one-off indemnities are particularly high for older hobby cars.

“For example, a hobby car may have parts that are not generally available. Many car enthusiasts are happy to repair their car themselves, even if the damage is even greater, ”Toivanen points out.

In the case of comprehensive insurance, the insurance company may refuse to pay a lump sum. Virtanen says that If does not pay a lump sum for cars owned by finance companies, damage to safety equipment or significant damage to bodywork and safety structures.

In the case of motor third party liability insurance, the payment of a lump sum cannot be unequivocally refused, according to Toivanen. By law, the customer is entitled to monetary compensation for the damage instead of repair. Once the compensation has been paid, the customer is responsible for ensuring that the repair is carried out properly.

“We don’t have information on how much people take monetary compensation and then fail to make corrections. Fortunately, there seem to be mostly cars in good condition in traffic, ”Toivanen sums up.

When the amount used to repair the car is clear, customers are mainly satisfied, says Virtanen from If. The most common subject of a complaint is that the damage inspection has not taken into account damage that has already occurred before the individual damage in question – the car may have scratches, for example, from driving on a snowboard.

In the case of comprehensive insurance damages, the indemnity may not be paid in full if the damage was caused intentionally or through gross negligence. The most typical example is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Alternatively, the compensation can also be reduced if the cause of the damage is less severe,” says Virtanen.